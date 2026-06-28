Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 28, 2026 l Game # 74 (8)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (6-2, 30-42) at Dayton Dragons (3-4, 42-31)

RH Rayner Castillo (1-5, 5.98) vs. RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.16)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 10, West Michigan 7.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022)

Last Games: Saturday DH: Game 1: West Michigan 8, Dayton 1. Game 2: West Michigan 5, Dayton 1. Whitecaps pitchers combined to allow only three hits in the doubleheader. In game one, West Michigan broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the fifth inning. In the second game, the Dragons scored on a bases loaded walk in the second to tie the game, 1-1, but Dayton did not advance a runner past second base over the final five innings.

Current Series: vs. West Michigan (June 23-28): West Michigan 3, Dayton 2. The Whitecaps have outscored the Dragons 35-26. Dayton team stats in the series: .250 batting avg. (.268 with runners in scoring position); 5 HR, 6 SB, 7.68 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have lost three straight games after going 11-2 over the previous 13 games.

The Dragons are 29-17 since May 5. Since May 5, the Dragons lead the MWL in home runs (81 in 46 games) and OPS (.863).

The Dragons have hit 95 HR in 73 G, on pace to finish the year with 170 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 437 runs, on pace to finish the year with 784 (club record is 730 in 2000).

-- Carter Graham broke the Dragons club record for highest batting average in a First Half season at .330. Graham has also broken the club record for most grand slam home runs in a season with three. For the year, Graham has three 2-homer games and five games with at least 5 RBI. He tied the club record on May 28 for most RBI in a game with 8 (a record that was also tied on June 18 (Game 2) by Jacob Friend. Graham has five 4-hit games in 2026. If Graham stayed on his current pace, he would finish the year at .323, 30 HR, 104 RBI.

--Since May 1, Carter Graham in 49 G leads the MWL and is tied for first in all MiLB in RBI (53-11 more than any other MWL player). He also leads the MWL and ranks second in MiLB in extra base hits (31). He is second in the MWL and second in MiLB in OPS (1.176) while batting .345 (3rd in MWL), with 16 HR (1 st in MWL).

MWL Leading Dragons (full season): Carlos Sanchez leads the MWL in hits and is second in runs...Carter Graham leads in RBI and is second in home runs. Reds Organization Leading Dragons: Graham leads the Reds farm system in RBI, OPS, SLG pct. and On-Base pct...Carlos Sanchez leads in runs.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Alcantara over his last 15 G (since June 9) is batting .291, 5 HR, 3 2B, 13 RBI.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 15 G is batting .283, 3 HR, after going 2 for his previous 45. Prior to that, he hit .350 (35 for 100) over the previous 26 G.

Alfredo Duno in his last 42 games (since May 3) is batting .284, 14 HR, 9 2B, 35 RBI.

Jacob Friend in his last 12 G is batting .294, 3 HR, 3 2B, 16 RBI, 14 BB. In 2026 (Dayton/Daytona), Friend has 14 HR (5 th in Reds org), 53 RBI (tied-2 in org.).

Carter Graham in his last 26 G (since May 28) is batting .355 with 12 HR and 35 RBI. He has 8 HR in his last 16 G.

Peyton Stovall in his last 20 G is batting .313 with 5 HR, 5 2B, 2 3B, and 16 RBI.

Carlos Sanchez is 9 for 18 (.500) with a grand slam home run, 2 2B, 1 3B, and 8 RBI in his 4 G in the current series vs. West Michigan.

Kien Vu in his last 28 G is batting .299 with 6 HR, 6 2B, 4 3B, 22 BB, and 7 HBP.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, June 30 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-1, 7.04)

Wednesday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH David Lorduy (0-0, 4.64)

Thursday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-4, 10.27)

Series continues with games each date through Sunday, July 5

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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