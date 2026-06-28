Chiefs Use Ninth Inning Error to Steal Late Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Beloit, WI - Cade McGee went 3-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, but Peoria couldn't mount a late comeback as Beloit hit three home runs to win 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

With the loss, the Chiefs settle for a series split and fall to 4-4 in the second half.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in the second inning. McGee notched the first of his five RBIs on a sacrifice fly to left field.

McGee pushed the lead to 3-0 with a controversial home run down the left field line. With Michael Dattalo on first, McGee hooked a line drive to the left field foul pole. As the ball landed near the base of the pole, it was ruled fair by home plate umpire Brady Parrish.

The call resulted in an extended argument from Beloit manager Angel Espada, to no avail.

Chiefs starter Jacob Odle cruised through a scoreless first four innings, striking out five.

Beloit got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. After a leadoff single from Jesus Hernandez, Brandon Compton connected for a two-out, two-run home run, cutting the lead to 3-2.

The Chiefs got a run back, again off the bat of McGee, in the sixth. In a moment of irony, McGee pummeled another pitch down left field line. It hooked around the pole for his second home run of the game, growing the lead to 4-2.

Espada was ejected after a second argument regarding the fair/foul call.

The Sky Carp evened the game with another longball in the sixth, as Hernandez popped a two-run shot to left field to make it 4-4.

Odle finished the contest with eight strikeouts in six innings for the second consecutive start.

Another home run gave the Sky Carp their first lead in the seventh. After a Compton double, Carter Johnson delivered a line-drive two-run shot to right field, making it 6-4 Beloit.

In the top of the eighth, McGee came back to the plate with runners on first and second. He delivered another RBI knock, lacing an RBI single to left center, trimming the deficit to 6-5. However, Peoria left two runners on to end the frame.

The game entered a rain delay as the bottom of the eighth was about to begin. After an hour and 35 minute delay, the Chiefs stranded the potential tying run on first to end the game.

The Chiefs return home for the Fourth of July holiday week, hosting Wisconsin at Dozer Park June 30-July 5. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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