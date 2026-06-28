TinCaps Game Information: June 28 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-42, 5-3) @ Lake County Captains (40-31, 3-4)

Sunday, June 28 | Classic Auto Group Park | 1:00 PM | Game 75 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (1-3, 49.2 IP, 5.26 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Humphries (0-4, 38.1 IP, 4.98 ERA)

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THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne southpaw Jamie Hitt fired his third quality start of the season in last Sunday's win at Parkview Field against South Bend. Hitt hurled six innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four. The most recent quality start for Hitt came against the Cubs on May 31 at Four Winds Field. Hitt took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 innings against Wisconsin. The lefty garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. Those 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska. The former Oklahoma Sooner has a 2.10 ERA at home in six starts this season across 30.0 innings.

LOOKING AHEAD: Fort Wayne returns home on Tuesday to take on the Great Lakes Loons for the first time since Opening Weekend. The Loons will come to Parkview Field twice in the second half, with 18 of the 21 matchups between the two teams this season falling after the first half. Tuesday night is Family Feast night at the ballpark, along with Paw Patrol night, featuring Premium ticket packages that include a pregame guaranteed meet-and-greet with Marshall. Wednesday night is Fort Wayne Pufferbelly night, and the first 1,500 kids will receive a Pufferbelly Rally Towel presented by NUCOR. Friday night is Harry Potter night, where fans can get their own Harry Potter game-worn jersey with a NUCOR All-Star ticket. Saturday will be the Fourth of July celebration of America's 250th Birthday, followed up by the City of Fort Wayne Postgame Fireworks. Sunday concludes the week with a TinCaps reversible bucket hat Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, presented by Parkview Health, and postgame autographs, presented by Midwest Box Breaks.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: The City of Fort Wayne announced that the top of the Harrison Square parking garage that's attached to Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne will be the location for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., with ticketed fans being able to watch the display. Tickets will be sold even after the end of the game for fans hoping to watch the fireworks display. The top six highest single-game attendances in franchise history are all on the Fourth of July, and the 250th anniversary of American Independence is on the brink of breaking the TinCaps' single-game attendance record of 9,508.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio hit his sixth home run of the season and his second in as many games on Friday. DeCriscio also homered in consecutive games two weeks ago on the road against Dayton, doing so on June 12 & 13. DeCriscio jas reached base safely in his last 9 games, hitting .333 (12-36) with a pair of homers, a triple, and two doubles to go with 7 RBI dating back to June 18. The 23-year-old slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin 2026 before his promotion to Fort Wayne on May 12.

GOOD WILL HUNTING: TinCap reliever Will Varmette put together his 5th consecutive scoreless outing on Saturday. The right-hander struck out the side in the eighth inning and landed 14 of his 19 pitches in the zone for strikes. Varmette has not allowed a run dating back to June 10 and collected his first High-A save on June 12 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton. The 23-year-old is second on the team in appearances this season with 24.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells singled in the third inning on Saturday night, giving him a hit in back-to-back games. Wells collected his ninth double of the campaign on Friday and his 17th multi-hit game in 2026 in the win. Wells has a hit in 15 of his last 17 games and 16 of his last 19 dating back to June 3. Since then, the Graham, Texas native is hitting .323 with a .432 on-base percentage. Wells is Fort Wayne's second-best batter with runners in scoring position, hitting .313, while walking a team-high 38 times.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his 11th home run of the season on Friday, giving him a round-tripper in consecutive Fridays after having one last week at home against South Bend. Verdugo now has 25 across his TinCaps career, tying Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh in franchise history. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 9 of Verdugo's 11 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

PAR(RA) FOR THE COURSE: TinCap right-hander Abraham Parra got his second win of the season in his first High-A relief appearance on Friday. The 20-year-old gave up two runs across 3 2/3 frames and struck out 5 in his 12th appearance of the campaign. Parra produced his first quality start in High-A last Saturday at home against South Bend. It was the third quality start of the season for the Caps at the time, with the other two belonging to Jamie Hitt before his eventual quality start last Sunday and Matthew Watson following suit in Tuesday's series opener at Classic Auto Group Park. The righty collected his first High-A win on June 12 against Dayton.

CROSS OVER AND OUT: TinCap first baseman Kerrington Cross hit his first High-A home run on Friday in the sixth inning. The opposite-field two-run blast was the 12th of the season between two levels for Cross, with his last round-tripper with Single-A Lake Elsinore coming on June 20 against San Jose. Cross reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances in his High-A debut on Tuesday, walking three times and collecting a pair of base hits. The Padres' 2025 7th-round draft choice out of Cincinnati has reached base safely in his last eight games, dating back to June 18.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 14 wins following Friday's victory. The 'Caps battled back after trailing 2-0 in the second inning to hit three home runs in their fifth win in the last six games. Fort Wayne now has 23 comeback victories in 2026.

FINISHING STRONG: The TinCaps got scoreless outings out of the bullpen from Bernard Jose, Ryan Och, and Javier Chacon as the final 3 arms to pitch on Thursday. Jose retired all five batters he faced in his first appearance with Fort Wayne since May 2 on the road against South Bend. The right-hander collected two strikeouts with the bases loaded in the third inning before working a 1-2-3 fourth frame. Och allowed one hit in two frames, lowering his season ERA to 0.84 in seven appearances with Fort Wayne. The southpaw has appeared in games with Fort Wayne in parts of three seasons (2022, 2024, 2026) after being drafted by the Padres in the 7th round in 2021 out of Southern Miss. Chacon worked two hitless frames to end the night for TinCap pitching and struck out the side in the eighth. The 23-year-old has not allowed a run in his last three outings and has not surrendered a run in five of his seven appearances this month.

QUITE THE DEBUT: TinCap right-hander Winyer Chourio picked up the win in his High-A debut on Wednesday. The 22-year-old gave up one run on five hits and saw his fastball reach up to 98 MPH while striking out four. The 89 pitches were the most he has thrown in a game in his professional career since signing with the Padres as an international free agent on May 13, 2024. Chourio fired back-to-back starts to end his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the Cal League and has punched out 6 or more batters in half of his appearances this season. Chourio struck out a career-high 10 batters on May 12 against Rancho Cucamonga.

CANTWELL CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne first baseman Luke Cantwell homered on the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat with the 'Caps this season in the second inning on Wednesday. The Warrington, PA native later drove in two with a double in the fifth inning, giving him his second multi-hit game in High-A. The other multi-hit showing for Cantwell came back on September 5, 2025, on the road against West Michigan, where he launched his first professional home run in the 6-1 win over the eventual Midwest League Champions. Cantwell made his professional debut with Fort Wayne on September 2 last season, being the second 2025 draft selection of the Padres to join the 'Caps directly from draft camp.

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Tuesday night's 6-2 win marked the 18th one-hitter in Fort Wayne franchise history. Starter Matthew Watson spun six innings before passing the ball off to right-hander Will Varmette, who worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Southpaw Braian Salazar collected the final six outs, striking out four batters in the process. It's the first one-hitter for the TinCaps in 367, with the last one coming on June 21, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons. Both TinCap one-hitters in 2025 were against Dayton, with the other being the 2-0 win on May 3, twirled by Isaiah Lowe and Harry Gustin. Of the 18 one-hitters in franchise history, it's the first against Lake County and the first allowing 2 runs.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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