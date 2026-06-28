Lugnuts Walk-Off Snaps Loons Six-Game Winning Streak, Morales Mashes 462 Foot Solo Homer
Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (42-30) (6-2) and the Lansing Lugnuts (30-43) (1-8) combined to hit four home runs, with Lansing's second deep fly pushing the game to extras, where a fielder's choice earned an 8-7 10-inning walk-off Lugnuts win on an 82-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.
- Emil Morales led the way with a three-hit three-RBI afternoon. Morales hit a go-ahead home run to start the seventh inning, a solo smash that traveled 462 feet and landed over the tall wall in centerfield. The 19-year-old had two doubles in his first two plate appearances driving in a run in the first and fifth inning. Morales now has 13 extra bases hits in 31 games with Great Lakes.
- The Loons tallied the first four runs of the game. Jose Meza provided an RBI single in the first and Chase Adkison brought home Cameron Decker who doubled aboard in the fifth.
- Tyler Gough made his Loons debut this afternoon and shoved over five scoreless innings. The right-hander permitted one hit and struck out seven. The seven strikeouts were a career best as a member of the Dodgers organization and the most for Gough since June 11th, 2024, when he was a Modesto Nut.
- The Lugnuts tied it up at 4-4 in the sixth. Matt Lanzendorfer walked three and was replaced by Davis Chastain. Myles Naylor took him deep, a game-tying grand slam.
- After Morales reclaimed the lead for the Loons in the seventh, Samuel Munoz added to it. With a runner on, he swung at the first pitch from Jose Dicochea and mashed it 436 feet. The homer was Munoz's second of the month and season.
- Jacob Frost made his second appearance of the week. He allowed a game-tying homer hit to Gunner Gouldsmith in the eighth inning. Like Naylor's it came with two outs.
- Great Lakes were unable to plate a run in the ninth or tenth inning. Lansing reliever Blaze Pontes caught a line drive to start the tenth and doubled up the placed runner. Dilan Figueredo, who earned the final out in regulation, got the tenth inning. A groundout moved Lugnuts pinch-runner Pedro Pineda to third base. A 6-2 fielder's choice off the bat of Myles Naylor won the game for Lansing.
Rounding Things Out
The loss for the Loons snapped their six-game winning streak. Today is the Lugnuts first win since June 12th.
Up Next
After an off-day, Great Lakes starts a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Game one is Tuesday, June 30th, the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2026
- Captains Slug Three Home Runs in 6-0 Win over TinCaps - Lake County Captains
- Chiefs Use Ninth Inning Error to Steal Late Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Seven-Run Ninth Lifts Quad Cities over South Bend - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Bitonti Slams Kernels - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Fort Wayne Shut out For the Sixth Time in Sunday Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bitonti's Walk-Off Grand Slam Downs Kernels 8-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Naylor's Heroics Help Nuts Snap Losing Streak - Lansing Lugnuts
- River Bandits Steal Sunday Finale over Cubs 7-2 - South Bend Cubs
- 'Caps Watch Dayton Walk to Series Split - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Lugnuts Walk-Off Snaps Loons Six-Game Winning Streak, Morales Mashes 462 Foot Solo Homer - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Build Early Lead, Top West Michigan 10-4 on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Ober Added on MLB Rehab - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: June 28 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
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- Lugnuts Walk-Off Snaps Loons Six-Game Winning Streak, Morales Mashes 462 Foot Solo Homer
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