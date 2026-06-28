Lugnuts Walk-Off Snaps Loons Six-Game Winning Streak, Morales Mashes 462 Foot Solo Homer

Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (42-30) (6-2) and the Lansing Lugnuts (30-43) (1-8) combined to hit four home runs, with Lansing's second deep fly pushing the game to extras, where a fielder's choice earned an 8-7 10-inning walk-off Lugnuts win on an 82-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

- Emil Morales led the way with a three-hit three-RBI afternoon. Morales hit a go-ahead home run to start the seventh inning, a solo smash that traveled 462 feet and landed over the tall wall in centerfield. The 19-year-old had two doubles in his first two plate appearances driving in a run in the first and fifth inning. Morales now has 13 extra bases hits in 31 games with Great Lakes.

- The Loons tallied the first four runs of the game. Jose Meza provided an RBI single in the first and Chase Adkison brought home Cameron Decker who doubled aboard in the fifth.

- Tyler Gough made his Loons debut this afternoon and shoved over five scoreless innings. The right-hander permitted one hit and struck out seven. The seven strikeouts were a career best as a member of the Dodgers organization and the most for Gough since June 11th, 2024, when he was a Modesto Nut.

- The Lugnuts tied it up at 4-4 in the sixth. Matt Lanzendorfer walked three and was replaced by Davis Chastain. Myles Naylor took him deep, a game-tying grand slam.

- After Morales reclaimed the lead for the Loons in the seventh, Samuel Munoz added to it. With a runner on, he swung at the first pitch from Jose Dicochea and mashed it 436 feet. The homer was Munoz's second of the month and season.

- Jacob Frost made his second appearance of the week. He allowed a game-tying homer hit to Gunner Gouldsmith in the eighth inning. Like Naylor's it came with two outs.

- Great Lakes were unable to plate a run in the ninth or tenth inning. Lansing reliever Blaze Pontes caught a line drive to start the tenth and doubled up the placed runner. Dilan Figueredo, who earned the final out in regulation, got the tenth inning. A groundout moved Lugnuts pinch-runner Pedro Pineda to third base. A 6-2 fielder's choice off the bat of Myles Naylor won the game for Lansing.

Rounding Things Out

The loss for the Loons snapped their six-game winning streak. Today is the Lugnuts first win since June 12th.

Up Next

After an off-day, Great Lakes starts a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Game one is Tuesday, June 30th, the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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