Three Wisconsin Homers Hand Chiefs Third Straight Loss
Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - Wisconsin launched three home runs, while the Chiefs were shut down by Timber Rattlers starter Ethan Dorchies and fell 7-3 on Wednesday night at Dozer Park.
The loss is Peoria's third straight pushing its record to 4-6 in the second half, while Wisconsin improves to 9-1 since June 20.
The Timber Rattlers struck first in the third inning. Yannic Walther led off the frame with his first High-A homer in his first at-bat since his promotion from Low-A Wilson.
Two batters later, Daniel Dickinson went deep for the Timber Rattlers' second long ball of the inning to make it 2-0.
The T-Rats added on in the fourth when Luiyin Alastre singled in Daniel Guilarte and Braylon Payne doubled in Yannic Walther to extend their lead to 4-0.
Chiefs starter Yhoiker Fajardo gave up four runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings, walking two and striking out four.
Rubén Menes relieved Fajardo in the fifth and allowed Wisconsin's third solo homer of the night to Luis Castillo, lengthening the T-Rats advantage to 5-0.
Walther drove in Tyler Rodriguez in the top of the sixth to grow the Timber Rattlers lead to 6-0.
Dorchies had an excellent outing en route to his second consecutive quality start, allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out seven.
The Chiefs broke through in the bottom of the sixth on a Jack Gurevitch RBI single, scoring Cameron Nickens and cutting their deficit to 6-1.
Peoria scored two more runs in the eighth inning when Cameron Nickens hit a ground ball to the shortstop, Guilarte, whose fielding error allowed both Cade McGee and Ian Petrutz to score, cutting the deficit to 6-3.
In the eighth, Wisconsin loaded the bases on two singles and a walk before Daniel Dickinson walked in a run with one out to extend its lead to 7-3.
Thursday's contest begins at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a pork tenderloin-themed oven mitt as the Chiefs rebrand as the Peoria Pork Tenderloins for the night. It's also Singles Night, where fans can meet and mingle with other singles. Bring your dogs and enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, $2 sodas and $4 craft beers before postgame fireworks light up downtown Peoria.
Fans can listen to the game on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app.
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