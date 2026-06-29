Mason Burns Bobblehead, Fourth of July Celebration, and Oven Mitt Giveaway Headline June 30-July 5 Homestand

Published on June 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Fourth of July celebration starts early at Dozer Park with six straight days of promotions, giveaways, fireworks, savings and family fun as the Chiefs host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, from June 30 through July 5.

Tickets for all six games are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.

The full homestand itinerary is listed below:

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 at 6:35 p.m.; Taco Tuesday; Bark In The Park; Silver Sluggers

Close out June with $2 ground beef tacos and bring your four-legged friend to Dozer Park. Silver Slugger members can redeem a Tuesday voucher or exchange unused tickets later this season for $5.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 at 6:35 p.m.; Wallet Friendly Wednesday, presented by Ollie's; Bark In The Park

Kick off July with $2 hot dogs and $2 nachos, available throughout the night. It's also the second of three chances to bring your dog to Dozer Park.

THURSDAY, JULY 2 at 6:35 p.m.; Bucks For Brews; Bark In The Park; Peoria Pork Tenderloins; Oven Mitt Giveaway, presented by Pancheros; Singles Night; Postgame Fireworks

Thursday features $2 domestic draft beers, $2 sodas and $4 craft beers. The Chiefs rebrand as the Peoria Pork Tenderloins for the night, wearing specialty jerseys and caps in honor of the Illinois food staple. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Pork Tenderloin-themed oven mitt, perfect for showing off your Chiefs pride during holiday weekend barbecues. If you're single, what better night to get off the dating apps and meet fellow baseball fans? Keep the conversation going during a postgame fireworks show lighting up downtown Peoria. It's also the final Bark in the Park of the homestand, giving fans one last chance to bring their dogs to Dozer Park.

FRIDAY, JULY 3 at 7:05 p.m.; Mason Burns Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by IT360; Family Fridays, presented by Firehouse Pizza & Pub; Stars and Stripes; Postgame Fireworks

Mason Burns' bobblehead will be available to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. The Peoria native and Normal Community product pitched for the Chiefs last season, notching a 2-1 record and a 2.33 ERA in 17 outings before earning a promotion to Double-A Springfield. Bring the whole family out to Dozer Park, where you can snag four tickets and two small pizza coupons to Firehouse Pizza & Pub for just $50. Stay after the game for postgame fireworks lighting up the downtown skyline.

SATURDAY, JULY 4 at 6:05 p.m.; Fourth of July

Happy Fourth! Celebrate America's 250th anniversary at Dozer Park with a night of baseball and patriotic fun. Fans can also enjoy one of the area's best views of the Red, White & Boom! fireworks over the Illinois River. After the game, fans are invited onto the field for a spectacular view of the show.

SUNDAY, JULY 5 at 2:05 p.m.; Father's Day 2.0; Grand Slam Sunday, presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois

Wrap up the holiday weekend with an afternoon the whole family can enjoy. After rain washed out the original Father's Day celebration, dads get a well-deserved do-over. Dads will receive a beverage coupon upon entry before enjoying postgame catch on the field and running the bases alongside their children. As always on Grand Slam Sunday, kids aged 12 and under get in for just $5. Chiefs players will also sign autographs on the concourse from 1:05-1:20 p.m. before the game.

Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand and all 2026 Chiefs home games by visiting PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.







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