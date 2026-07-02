Lugnuts Roster Moves: Riemer Departs, Hansen/Reinisch Arrive
Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Jack Mahoney is placed on the 7-day Injured List - Infielder Justin Riemer is promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)
- Pitcher Ben Hansen received following acquisition from Boston via trade - Outfielder Jake Reinisch received from ACL Athletics (Arizona Complex League)
The Nuts (2-8, 31-43) play the second in a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons (4-4, 43-31) tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark, next returning home from July 17-19 against Fort Wayne. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Lugnuts Roster Moves: Riemer Departs, Hansen/Reinisch Arrive - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: July 1 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Becerra Activated from 7-Day IL, Stull Placed on 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Game on Thursday to be Televised Live on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Hoosier the Bison Coming to Parkview Field - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wisconsin Shortstop Luis Peña Selected for Futures Game - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kash Mayfield Selected for MLB All-Star Futures Game Presented by Nike - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons to Recognize Community All-Stars Recipient the Noble Circle Project During Game on July 3 - Dayton Dragons
- Time Runs out on 'Caps, 20-11 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- River Bandits Score Game's Final Seven Runs, Best Kernels 8-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
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