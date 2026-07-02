Lugnuts Roster Moves: Riemer Departs, Hansen/Reinisch Arrive

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Jack Mahoney is placed on the 7-day Injured List - Infielder Justin Riemer is promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

- Pitcher Ben Hansen received following acquisition from Boston via trade - Outfielder Jake Reinisch received from ACL Athletics (Arizona Complex League)

The Nuts (2-8, 31-43) play the second in a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons (4-4, 43-31) tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark, next returning home from July 17-19 against Fort Wayne. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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