Dragons Top Lugs in 2nd Straight 11-Inning Finish

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







DAYTON, OH - Peyton Stovall doubled off the left field wall to open the bottom of the 11th inning, scoring placed runner Victor Acosta from second, and the Dayton Dragons (5-5, 44-32) tipped the Lansing Lugnuts (2-9, 30-44), 9-8, on a hot Wednesday evening at Day Air Ballpark.

The opener of the six-game series on Tuesday also went 11 innings, won 7-6 by Lansing. Including the Lugnuts' 8-7 10-inning win on Sunday over Great Lakes, the Nuts have played 32 innings in their last three games, totaling nine hours and 56 minutes.

The Lugnuts overcame deficits of 1-0, 4-2 and 5-4 to take a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning on a two-run inside-the-park home run from Rodney Green, Jr., attained when center fielder Marcus Smith dove and missed a Green line drive.

An Ali Camarillo RBI single in the seventh increased the lead to 7-5, only to see Dragons right fielder Yerlin Confidan singlehandedly tie the game on an RBI single in the seventh off Jorge Marcheco and a two-out RBI double in the ninth off Jose Dicochea. Each team scored a run in the tenth before Lansing was blanked in the top of the 11th by reliever Jimmy Romano. Stovall then welcomed new reliever Darlin Pinales in the last of the 11th with a drive over Myles Naylor to win the game for the hosts.

In the loss, Naylor went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and runs scored; Camarillo finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI singles; and Nate Nankil went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI single. Lansing starter Samuel Dutton tossed 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision, striking out four while allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks.

Zane Taylor gets the ball on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m., taking on Dayton right-hander Reynardo Cruz in the third game of the six-game series. The Lugnuts are on the road until the All-Star Break, next returning to Jackson Field™ for a three-game series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps from July 17-19. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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