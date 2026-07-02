Dragons Top Lugs in 2nd Straight 11-Inning Finish
Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
DAYTON, OH - Peyton Stovall doubled off the left field wall to open the bottom of the 11th inning, scoring placed runner Victor Acosta from second, and the Dayton Dragons (5-5, 44-32) tipped the Lansing Lugnuts (2-9, 30-44), 9-8, on a hot Wednesday evening at Day Air Ballpark.
The opener of the six-game series on Tuesday also went 11 innings, won 7-6 by Lansing. Including the Lugnuts' 8-7 10-inning win on Sunday over Great Lakes, the Nuts have played 32 innings in their last three games, totaling nine hours and 56 minutes.
The Lugnuts overcame deficits of 1-0, 4-2 and 5-4 to take a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning on a two-run inside-the-park home run from Rodney Green, Jr., attained when center fielder Marcus Smith dove and missed a Green line drive.
An Ali Camarillo RBI single in the seventh increased the lead to 7-5, only to see Dragons right fielder Yerlin Confidan singlehandedly tie the game on an RBI single in the seventh off Jorge Marcheco and a two-out RBI double in the ninth off Jose Dicochea. Each team scored a run in the tenth before Lansing was blanked in the top of the 11th by reliever Jimmy Romano. Stovall then welcomed new reliever Darlin Pinales in the last of the 11th with a drive over Myles Naylor to win the game for the hosts.
In the loss, Naylor went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and runs scored; Camarillo finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI singles; and Nate Nankil went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI single. Lansing starter Samuel Dutton tossed 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision, striking out four while allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks.
Zane Taylor gets the ball on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m., taking on Dayton right-hander Reynardo Cruz in the third game of the six-game series. The Lugnuts are on the road until the All-Star Break, next returning to Jackson Field™ for a three-game series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps from July 17-19. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026
- 'Caps Wait out Captains, 10-7 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Stovall's Double Lifts Dragons to Walk-Off Win in 11th Inning, 9-8 - Dayton Dragons
- Pelzer, Figueroa Go Back-To-Back; Quad Cities Falls to Cedar Rapids - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dragons Top Lugs in 2nd Straight 11-Inning Finish - Lansing Lugnuts
- Three Wisconsin Homers Hand Chiefs Third Straight Loss - Peoria Chiefs
- Munoz Hits Grand Slam & Loons Pitching K's 11 in 8-7 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Dorchies Cools Chiefs as Wisconsin Offense Stays Hot - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kavares Tears Clobbers a Pair of Two-Run Shots in One-Run Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lugnuts Roster Moves: Riemer Departs, Hansen/Reinisch Arrive - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: July 1 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Becerra Activated from 7-Day IL, Stull Placed on 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Game on Thursday to be Televised Live on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Hoosier the Bison Coming to Parkview Field - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wisconsin Shortstop Luis Peña Selected for Futures Game - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kash Mayfield Selected for MLB All-Star Futures Game Presented by Nike - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons to Recognize Community All-Stars Recipient the Noble Circle Project During Game on July 3 - Dayton Dragons
- Time Runs out on 'Caps, 20-11 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- River Bandits Score Game's Final Seven Runs, Best Kernels 8-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
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