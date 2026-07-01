Becerra Activated from 7-Day IL, Stull Placed on 7-Day IL
MWL Cedar Rapids Kernels

Becerra Activated from 7-Day IL, Stull Placed on 7-Day IL

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release


CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Christian Becerra has been activated from the 7-day IL and is active immediately. RHP Eston Stull has been placed on the 7-Day IL with a right elbow injury. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with ten on the injured list and one on MLB rehab.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Quad Cities tonight at 6:30.

Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics

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Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026


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