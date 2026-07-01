Becerra Activated from 7-Day IL, Stull Placed on 7-Day IL
Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Christian Becerra has been activated from the 7-day IL and is active immediately. RHP Eston Stull has been placed on the 7-Day IL with a right elbow injury. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with ten on the injured list and one on MLB rehab.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Quad Cities tonight at 6:30.
Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026
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