Ober Added on MLB Rehab
Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Bailey Ober begins a Major League rehab assignment with the Kernels and is active immediately. Ober will wear #47. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with ten on the injured list and one on MLB rehab.
Cedar Rapids concludes its six-game series at Wisconsin today at 1:10.
To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2026
- Ober Added on MLB Rehab - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: June 28 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
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