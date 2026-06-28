Fort Wayne Shut out For the Sixth Time in Sunday Loss
Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were shutout for the sixth time this season and the second time this week in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).
Fort Wayne (32-43, 5-4) got their lone extra-base hit from second baseman Oswaldo Linares. His one-out double in the second inning was his fifth of the season and his first hit since his double against the Captains on June 3 at Parkview Field.
Designated Hitter Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect), catcher Carlos Rodriguez and Linares each had two-hit games in the series finale. Shortstop Justin DeCrscio has successfully reached base safely in his last 10 games following his lead off walk in the third frame.
Lake County (41-31, 4-4) hit three home runs in their third win of the week. Shortstop Dean Curley (No. 11 Guardians prospect) hit a two-run blast in the first inning, and catcher Bennett Thompson followed suit two batters later with a solo round-tripper of his own. Curley walked three times in the win and did so 12 times in the final four games of the series.
Second baseman Welbyn Fransisca (No. 10 Guardians prospect) lauched his second homer in as many games with a one-out solo shot in the third. All six of Lake County's runs came in the first four innings on eight hits. Right-hander Cam Walty got the win for the Captains in relief. Walty struck out five in three scorless innings and allowed just one hit
Next Game: Tuesday, June 30 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson
- Loons Probable Starter: TBD
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