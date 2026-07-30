'Caps Hold On in Extra Innings in Fifth-Straight Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their fifth-straight game behind a 10-inning, 5-4 victory over the Great Lakes Loons Dodgers affiliate) at Dow Diamond.

Wednesday night's affair started as a pitcher's duel with neither team scoring through the first five innings. Left-handed pitcher Luis Gutierrez (No. 17 Padres prospect), in a Minor League rehab assignment, struck out three without allowing a hit across two scoreless innings. Right-hander Carlos Medina then added three more scoreless innings in relief for Fort Wayne (43-54,16-15).

Great Lakes Loons (54-41, 18-13) starter Tyler Gough struck out five in four scoreless innings, stranding three runners in the process.

The 'Caps struck first in the sixth with an RBI single from Kasen Wells before another RBI knock by Lamar King Jr. (No. 15 Padres prospect) in the seventh made it 2-0.

Outfielder Chuck Davalan (No. 82 MLB prospect/No. 8 Dodgers prospect) evened things up in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run double. The 2025 first-round pick has multiple hits in eight straight games and is batting .486 (17-35) in the stretch.

Into extras, Fort Wayne sent seven batters to the plate in the top of the tenth inning, scoring three runs on three RBI singles. Once again, King Jr. delivered to give the 'Caps the lead before Wells and Justin DeCriscio added the insurance to go up 5-2.

The Loons immediately answered with back-to-back base hits in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run single by Nico Perez to make it a one-run game

Despite allowing four total runs, Fort Wayne right-hander Winyer Chourio retired the next three batters he faced, leaving the game-tying runner in scoring position. The 22-year-old struck out a High-A-high eight batters, earning the win after a season-high 89 pitches in relief.

With the win, Fort Wayne improves to 16-9 in one-run games and 4-3 in extra-inning affairs. The 'Caps handed Great Lakes their fifth-straight loss and are now two games back for the second-half playoff spot in the Midwest League Eastern Division.

Next Game: Thursday, July 30 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Hyun Seok Jang (High-A debut)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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