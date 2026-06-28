Bitonti's Walk-Off Grand Slam Downs Kernels 8-4

Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







APPLETON, Wis - With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Eric Bitonti lined a walk-off grand slam over the wall in right-center field to lift the Timber Rattlers to an 8-4 win over Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon.

In the series finale in Wisconsin, the Kernels opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Brandon Winokur singled to lead off the game, and after he stole second and went to third on a groundout, he scored on a Caden Kendle sacrifice fly to put Cedar Rapids in front 1-0.

The Timber Rattlers got that run right back in the bottom of the inning. Against Twins rehabber Bailey Ober, Josiah Ragsdale led off the frame with a solo home run to centerfield to tie the game 1-1.

Wisconsin took the lead in the second. Singles from Daniel Dickinson and Luiyin Alastre put two runners on with one out. An RBI groundout put the Timber Rattlers ahead 2-1 before a Ragsdale RBI single made it a 3-1 lead.

Ober went 3.1 innings on the afternoon and allowed three runs on seven hits with a strikeout in 57 pitches.

Cedar Rapids got a run back in the top of the third. Winokur singled to start the inning and moved to second on an Eduadro Tait base hit. After a fielder's choice moved Winokur to third, he scored on a Danny De Andrade RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Kernels got the lead back in the sixth. De Andrade doubled to begin the inning, and two batters later, Graham Brown smashed a go-ahead two-run home run to left to put Cedar Rapids back on top 4-3.

The Timber Rattlers fought back to tie it in the eighth. With one out, Eric Bitonti singled and scored all the way from first base a batter later on a Dickinson RBI double to level the score, 4-4.

That was the lone run allowed by Michael Ross on the afternoon. Ross tossed 4.2 one-run innings in relief, allowing four hits while striking out three.

With the game still tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases for Bitonti, who crushed a walk-off grand slam to propel the Timber Rattlers to the win, 8-4.

Cedar Rapids finishes the series in Wisconsin 1-5 and falls to 32-40 on the season. The Kernels 12-game road trip continues Tuesday in Quad Cities at 6:30. Both starters are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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