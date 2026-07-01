Kash Mayfield Selected for MLB All-Star Futures Game Presented by Nike

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield has been selected for Major League Baseball's All-Star Futures Game Presented by Nike on Sunday, July 12 (12 p.m. ET) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

This marks the fifth-straight season an active TinCaps player has appeared in the Futures Game. Fort Wayne is one of only two out of 30 High-A teams to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. Outfielder Robert Hassell III became the first active player to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, before Jackson Merrill appeared in 2023.

This year's rosters also include Padres No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas (2024) and Athletics No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries (2025), both of whom return to the showcase after representing Fort Wayne in their respective seasons with the club.

MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Padres prospect, Mayfield, started the season red hot. The 2024 first-round pick didn't allow a hit in his first 10 1/3 innings pitched with Fort Wayne and gave up his first run following 15-straight scoreless frames. The Edmond, Oklahoma native earned Midwest League Player of the Week after striking out nine of 16 batters faced in five scoreless innings on Friday, May 15, against the Twins-affiliated Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Across 12 starts, Mayfield has a 3-1 record, a 3.22 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP in 44 2/3 innings pitched. The southpaw has struck out 53 compared to 19 walks, while holding opponents to a .192 batting average. Among Midwest League arms with as many innings pitched, Mayfield is second in WHIP, third in batting average against, fourth in ERA, and seventh in strikeout rate (30.3%).

Including Mayfield, the Midwest League will have nine players who have donned an MWL team's jersey this season in the event. Fans can watch Mayfield and other top prospects on the national stage live on NBC.

The National League coaching staff will be managed by two-time All-Star Shane Victorino, with 11-year Major Leaguer Brandon League acting as pitching coach.

Mayfield is scheduled to start this Friday, July 3, at Parkview Field, as the TinCaps take on the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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