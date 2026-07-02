Munoz Hits Grand Slam & Loons Pitching K's 11 in 8-7 Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (44-30) (8-2) tallied eight runs in the first four innings in an 8-7 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-45) (5-6) on a 93-degree hot and sunny Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

- The Loons have hit at least one home run in each of the last seven games. Tonight, Samuel Munoz delivered his first career grand slam. After Fort Wayne starter Winyer Chourio walked three in a row with two outs, he was replaced by Javier Chacon. Munoz on a 3-2 pitch lifted a 384-foot home run to the berm beyond the right field fence. It gave Great Lakes a 5-2 lead.

- TinCaps right fielder Kavares Tears hit two two-run home runs, one in the first and third inning. Loons' starter Aidan Foeller permitted only one baserunner in the second, fourth and fifth inning. The right-hander earned his third win of 2026.

- Chase Harlan has 11 RBI in his first seven games with Great Lakes. In the fourth inning, he hit a single that cleared the loaded bases. The 19-year-old reached three times tonight.

- Fort Wayne scored the final three runs in the game but stranded six on the night. A Loons error started the seventh and a fielder's choice brought home a run. Kasen Wells had a two-run double on a two-out 1-2 pitch in the eighth inning to pull within one.

- Dilan Figueredo earned his third save in his last four appearances. He struck out two and retired the two through four hitters for the TinCaps.

Rounding Things Out

Seven of the eight runs for the Loons came with two outs. The other one was a groundout by Chase Adkison that put Great Lakes on the board in the second inning.

Up Next

The Loons have won seven of the eight games on this road trip. Four games remain in Fort Wayne. Tomorrow Thursday, July 2nd, has a first pitch time of 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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