Wisconsin Shortstop Luis Peña Selected for Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers shortstop Luis Peña will be in Philadelphia just after the United States of America's 250th birthday. Peña, the #2 prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers and MLB Pipeline's #16 prospect in baseball, will represent the Rattlers at the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, July 12.

Peña will be reunited with former Timber Rattlers teammate Jesús Made, Milwaukee's and Pipeline's #1 prospect, for the game as a member of the National League team.

The Wisconsin shortstop has shined while in the lineup for the Timber Rattlers this season with a .304 average, sixteen stolen bases, and twelve RBI in just 23 games. Peña missed over a month of games after leaving a game in Fort Wayne with dehydration on April 22 and almost two weeks of games after leaving a game against Great Lakes at home on June 9 with a hamstring injury.

This is the ninth time a Timber Rattler has been named to play in the Futures Game. The previous eight are: Chris Mears (1999), Craig Anderson (2000), Shin-Soo Choo (2002), Phillippe Aumont (2008), Bret Lawrie (2009), Tyler Thornburg (2011), Antoine Kelly (2022), and Jacob Misiorowski (2023).

Including Pena and Made, there have been 35 previous Timber Rattlers, or Rattlers alumni, named to a Futures Game roster since the game started in 1999.

Flex packages and suites for the remainder of the 2026 season are available online through the links provided, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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