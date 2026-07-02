Kavares Tears Clobbers a Pair of Two-Run Shots in One-Run Loss

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps rallied from down four but could not pull through in the ninth, falling 8-7 to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) on Wednesday night.

Kavares Tears (Padres No. 26 prospect) drove in four runs on a pair of two-run home runs. The second multi-home run game of his career, Tears is the first TinCaps hitter other than Jake Cunningham to hit multiple home runs in a game this season. Tears gave Fort Wayne (32-45, 5-6) an early lead, lifting his first shot 392 feet to right field before hitting one 426 feet off the top of the batter's eye in center field in the fifth.

Great Lakes (44-30, 8-2) capitalized on nine TinCaps walks, scoring eight runs in the first four innings, six of which initially reached via a free pass. Loons right fielder Samuel Munoz gave Great Lakes the lead for good, clobbering the sixth Great Lakes grand slam this season. It is also the second in as many games, and third this season against Fort Wayne.

Third baseman Chase Harlan (Dodgers No. 16 prospect) added three more in the fourth with a bases-clearing, three-run single to center field, giving the Loons an 8-4 lead.

From there, Daison Acosta, Ryan Och, and Igor Gil combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out nine to keep the Loons quiet to round out the night. Och tied a career-high, striking out five while stranding the bases loaded in the eighth.

The 'Caps did not record a base hit across the next 18 batters but scored a run in the seventh off an error and an RBI fielder's choice. In the eighth, following a leadoff single by Jack Costello and a two-out walk by Oswaldo Linares, left fielder Kasen Wells lined a two-run double to the left field corner to make it a one-run game.

Tears had another chance in the ninth but struck out to end a 1-2-3 ninth in a save for Dilan Figueredo.

Next Game: Thursday, July 2 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (Padres No. 30 prospect)

- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Jakob Wright

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Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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