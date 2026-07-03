Chiefs Snap Three-Game Skid Behind Strong Pitching

Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - After allowing two runs in the first inning, the Chiefs held the Timber Rattlers scoreless and used three hits from José Suárez and two RBIs from Jalin Flores to win 6-2 on Thursday night at Dozer Park.

Peoria snaps a three-game skid and now owns 5-6 second-half record.

Wisconsin struck first for the third straight game on Tayden Hall's two-RBI double to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the first, Peoria answered on Flores' sacrifice fly to bring in Suárez after his leadoff double.

After Josh Kross' double, Sammy Hernandez flared a single into shallow right to score Kross and tie the game 2-2.

Hernandez led off the fourth with a single, then eventually stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Blayberg Diaz. Anyelo Encarnación brought him in with a sacrifice fly to left-center, giving the Chiefs a 3-2 advantage.

Chandler Welch relieved Wisconsin starter Daniel Corniel, who later suffered the loss, in the fourth.

Peoria starter Ty Van Dyke, who eventually earned the win, departed the game after five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

In the sixth, Encarnación recorded an RBI double to make it 4-2 after a fielding error by left fielder Tyler Rodriguez allowed Kross to round third and score from first.

The Chiefs added another run in the seventh when Flores lined a base hit up the middle, plating Suárez and extending their lead to 5-2. Peoria left the bases loaded after Yerlin Rodriguez replaced Welch.

Peoria continued to create separation in the eighth inning when Jack Gurevitch drove in Jose Cordoba on an RBI single, going ahead 6-2.

Nate Dohm tossed 3.1 scoreless frames in relief of Van Dyke, striking out two while allowing two hits before issuing his third walk of the game, prompting a pitching change with one out in the ninth.

Bobby Olson struck out the final two batters of the ninth to earn his fourth save.

The fourth game of the six-game set starts on Friday at 7:05.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mason Burns bobblehead before postgame fireworks. It's also Family Friday, with a four-ticket package for just $50 that includes two small pizza coupons to Firehouse Pizza & Pub.

Tickets are available on PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.

Fans can listen to the game on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

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