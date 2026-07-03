Chourio's Quality Start Propels Bandits over Kernels

Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Royals' top prospect Kendry Chourio completed his second-straight quality start Thursday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits (34-40, 4-7) defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels (33-42, 2-9) 3-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Trevor Werner etched the first tally onto the scoresheet for the River Bandits in the second inning, plating Derlin Figueroa with an RBI-double. One batter later, Angel Acosta snuck a grounder past Kernels' starting pitcher Ivran Romero and into center field for an RBI-single, as Werner scored from second.

The River Bandits had an opportunity to extend their 2-0 lead in the third inning with the bases loaded on a pair of walks and a single, but were unable to capitalize.

Chourio, who last week became the first 18-year-old River Bandit to complete a quality start since 2008, worked scorelessly across his first three innings, but surrendered his lone run in the fourth on a Danny De Andrade sacrifice-fly. While the Kernels trimmed Quad Cities' lead to 2-1, the right-hander stranded the tying run at third to complete the frame.

Tyriq Kemp added his fourth hit of the series in the fifth, scoring Ramon Ramirez from second on an RBI-double and extending Quad Cities' lead to 3-1 against Cedar Rapids' reliever Jesse Bergin.

After back-to-back perfect innings in the fifth and sixth, Chourio's 6.0-inning quality start came to a close with three strikeouts, allowing three hits, and one earned run. Aiden Jimenez took over in relief in the seventh.

The right-hander pitched 2.0-scoreless innings and totaled one strikeout while yielding just one hit. His night ended after the eighth inning when he turned the ball to Max Martin for the ninth.

Martin walked Kendle and hit Jacob McCombs with a pitch to put the game-tying runs aboard in the final inning, but ultimately sealed his season's first save and the River Bandits' 3-1 victory.

Chourio (1-1) earned the win for Quad Cities, while Romero (2-5) took the loss for Cedar Rapids, giving up two runs on six hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts during his 4.0-inning start.

Ramirez led River Bandits' batters with a pair of singles, two stolen bases, and a walk, while Kemp, Werner, and Acosta accounted for the team's RBI count. Quad Cities tallied eight total hits and no errors.

The River Bandits return to action on Friday at Modern Woodmen Park for game four of their six-game series against Cedar Rapids and send Blake Wolters (0-7, 12.35) to the mound opposite Cesar Lares (0-2, 12.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

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