Quintero, Morales and Munoz All Hit Their Second Home Run of the Series in 6-2 Loons Win
Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (45-30) (9-2) offense hit three homers and their pitching shutout the Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-46) (5-7) for the first eight innings, in a 6-2 Loons win on a 90-degree hot and sunny Thursday night at Parkview Field.
- The Loons totaled three home runs; Samuel Munoz, Eduardo Quintero and Emil Morales all notched their second of the series. Munoz started the home run barrage, with a 458-foot solo shot in the second inning. The longball was the second furthest homer hit by a Great Lakes batter in 2026.
- Eduardo Quintero drove a ball the opposite way, a two-run blast in the fourth inning. It gave the Loons a 4-0 lead, the exit velocity was 104 mph. Quintero drove in Chuck Davalan who worked a walk. In the seventh, Davalan delivered his first triple of the season against Braian Salazar. Quintero singled him home to extend the lead to 5-0.
- Emil Morales has a homer in each of his last three games. In the eighth, he hit a solo shot described my MLB Pipeline on X as a "skyscraping" home run. The deep fly was launched 384 feet.
- Loons' pitching utilized six hurlers, two left-handers and four right-handers. Robby Porco earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings. Justin Chambers earned seven outs versus his nine batters faced. For the third straight game in Fort Wayne, Great Lakes pitching punched out double-digits. Tonight, the collective combined for 11.
- Logan Wagner accounted for the Loons second run of the night. He smacked an RBI double in the second inning, the exit velo was 106 mph.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons have hit at least one home run in eight consecutive contests.
Up Next
Great Lakes are winners in eight of their last nine played on this road trip. Three games remain in Fort Wayne. Tomorrow Friday, July 3rd, has a first pitch time of 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2026
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- Fort Wayne Falls in Thursday Night Showdown - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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- River Bandits Hold off Kernels 3-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Neville Powers Dragons Past Lugnuts, 7-3 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Silence Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Quintero, Morales and Munoz All Hit Their Second Home Run of the Series in 6-2 Loons Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Neville Belts Two Home Runs in Dragons 7-3 Win over Lansing - Dayton Dragons
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- Former Chief Rodriguez to Represent Cardinals at All-Star Futures Game - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Game Information: July 2 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
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- Hometown Heroes Program to Honor National Museum of United States Air Force Volunteers on July 4 - Dayton Dragons
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Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Quintero, Morales and Munoz All Hit Their Second Home Run of the Series in 6-2 Loons Win
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