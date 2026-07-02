Hometown Heroes Program to Honor National Museum of United States Air Force Volunteers on July 4

Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will honor Volunteers of the National Museum of the United States Air Force as "Hometown Heroes" during the game on Saturday, July 4 as they take on the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game will start at 7:05 pm.

The Dayton Dragons shine the spotlight on the military, past and present, through the Hometown Heroes program. This program hosts military families at every Dragons game, while recognizing outstanding military groups and individuals.

National Museum of the United States Air Force Volunteers

At the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force ™, volunteers play an essential role in preserving our nation's aviation and aerospace heritage and creating meaningful experiences for visitors from around the world.

The Museum's volunteer corps includes more than 550 dedicated individuals, ranging in age from 18 to 100, with some proudly serving for more than 50 years. In 2025 alone, Museum volunteers contributed nearly 90,000 hours of service, supporting everything from visitor services and tours to education programs, collections care, restoration, exhibits and special events.

Their impact can be seen in every corner of the Museum. Volunteers welcome guests, lead tours, support educational programs, assist with special events, help care for collections, restore historic artifacts and support the development of exhibits that bring the Museum's stories to life.

Through the Dayton Dragons Hometown Heroes program, the Museum is proud to celebrate all of its dedicated volunteers and the time, talent and passion they give in service to the Museum and its visitors.

Their service helps preserve the legacy of Air and Space history and ensures those stories continue to inspire generations to come.

Check out all that the National Museum of the United States Air Force has to offer at nationalmuseum.af.mil/

The Dayton Dragons Hometown Heroes program is made possible by the generous support of Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB.

For more information, visit daytondragons.com/hometownheroes.







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