TinCaps Game Information: July 2 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-44, 5-5) vs. Great Lakes Loons (43-30, 7-2)

Thursday, July 2 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 78 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (2-2, 51.0 IP, 3.53 ERA) vs. LHP Jakob Wright (4-3, 48.0 IP, 5.63 ERA)

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ANOTHER FUTURE STAR: On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, presented by Nike, on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park, including Fort Wayne TinCaps left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield. This marks the fifth-straight season an active TinCaps player has appeared in the Futures Game. Fort Wayne is one of only two out of 30 High-A teams to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. Outfielder Robert Hassell III became the first active player to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, before Jackson Merrill appeared in 2023. This year's rosters also include Padres No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas (2024) and Athletics No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries (2025), both of whom return to the showcase after representing Fort Wayne in their respective seasons with the club. Including Mayfield, the Midwest League will have nine players who have donned an MWL team's jersey this season in the event. Fans can watch other top prospects on the national stage live on NBC.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCaps outfielder Kavares Tears clobbered a pair of home runs Wednesday. It is the fourth multi-homer game by a TinCap this season, and the first from a 'Cap not named Jake Cunningham. His 10th and eleventh home runs, Tears is one of four 'Caps to reach double-digit homers. Tears is 2nd in the Midwest League with 15 extra-base hits (5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR) since May 31. Playing 19 games, Tears has hit .309 with a 1.167 OPS in the stretch. He ranks 3rd in SLG (.794) and HR, 4th in total bases (54), and 7th in OPS. Tears leads the Midwest League with seven first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball. He is hitting .533 (16-30) when putting the ball in play on the first pitch of an at-bat.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello has a hit in his last three games following his leadoff single in the 8th inning on Wednesday. Costello got the 'Caps on the board on Tuesday with an RBI double in the second inning. 12 of Costello's 14 doubles this season have come since May 9, ranking him fourth in the Midwest League in that stretch. The 25-year-old has 32 doubles across the last two seasons, more than anyone else who has worn the TinCap uniform since Opening Day last season.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCaps outfielder Ryan Wideman reached on an infield single Wednesday, extending his hit streak to five games. Wideman doubled in the third inning on Tuesday, his first High-A extra-base hit. The Padres 2025 third-round draft choice has a hit in 7 of his first 8 games with Fort Wayne since being promoted last Tuesday, including a 2-for-4 showing last Friday against Lake County. Wideman leads all of Minor League Baseball with 47 stolen bases in 2026.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .277/.358/.489 with a .847 OPS in the stretch with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, a triple, and 7 RBI. DeCriscio homered in consecutive games last week in Eastlake on Friday and Saturday after doing so on June 12 & 13 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton. DeCriscio finished a double shy of the cycle on Friday and has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12). 5 of DeCriscio's 6 home runs have come away from Parkview Field this season, with the last 4 being hit in the state of Ohio.

THE OCHY WAY: TinCap left-hander Ryan Och tossed two scoreless frames and tied a career-high with five punchouts on Wednesday. His 48 pitches are tied for the second most in a game in his five playing seasons. The southpaw has allowed one earned run in 13 2/3 innings with Fort Wayne, good for a 0.66 ERA. Och has appeared in games with Fort Wayne in parts of three seasons (2022, 2024, 2026) after being drafted by the Padres in the 7th round in 2021 out of Southern Miss.

GOOD WILL HUNTING: TinCaps reliever Will Varmette has allowed one run in his last six appearances dating back to June 10. The right-hander struck out three in 1 2/3 innings on Tuesday night and landed 16 of his 25 pitches in the zone for strikes. Varmette has punched out three in back-to-back outings and collected his first High-A save on June 12 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton. The 23-year-old is second on the team in appearances this season with 25.







Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

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