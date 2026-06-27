Cepeda's Single, Brockett's Brilliance Lead Cubs to 4-3 Defeat of Quad Cities

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (43-26) came from behind to defeat the Quad Cities River Bandits (31-38) on Friday night at Four Winds Field, prevailing by a 4-3 score. For a second consecutive Friday, the Cubs fell behind by multiple runs in the first inning but rallied back to win.

Working against right-hander Nazier Mulé, the River Bandits struck for three runs before making an out. Center fielder Asbel Gonzalez walked, and right fielder Nolan Sailors wrapped a double inside the left-field line, bringing up Blake Mitchell. The No. 1 Royals prospect took full advantage of the early opportunity, crushing a no-doubt home run to right field, giving Quad Cities a 3-0 lead on his 13th long ball of the season.

After Mitchell's blast, South Bend pitching dominated to keep the game close, allowing only three additional baserunners. Mulé battled through 3.2 innings before handing the keys to standout lefty Jackson Brockett. The long reliever turned in his best outing of the season in a year full of gems, opposing 16 hitters to face the minimum. Brockett struck out five along the way, registering a career-high 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Just like on Thursday, when they faced No. 4 Royals prospect David Shields, the Cubs struggled to put early pressure on No. 2 Royals prospect Kendry Chourio. The Quad Cities starter set down eight hitters in a row to begin his outing, striking out four and allowing just one run across 6.0 innings in his second High-A start. South Bend's lone run against Chourio came in the fifth inning, as designated hitter Kane Kepley drilled a sacrifice fly to right. However, the Cubs missed sizable chances in the previous two innings, leaving a pair of runners on in both frames.

Once Chourio departed the game after six innings, South Bend found another gear, attacking Quad Cities lefty Jordan Woods. Catcher Justin Stransky swatted his fourth home run of the season to left field in the seventh, bringing the Cubs within a 3-2 score. Then, in the eighth, Kepley led off with a double before executing a double steal with center fielder Josiah Hartshorn, placing two runners in scoring position for shortstop Angel Cepeda. The No. 23 Cubs prospect delivered in the big moment, rocketing a two-run, go-ahead single to center field.

In the ninth, Brockett allowed a one-out single to designated hitter Luke Pelzer. However, first baseman Derlin Figueroa rolled into a double play as the next batter, ending the game.

With South Bend leading the series 3-1, the Cubs and River Bandits will break the deadlock at 7:05 PM on Saturday, June 27. Right-hander and No. 3 Cubs prospect Jaxon Wiggins is scheduled to continue his rehab assignments against Quad Cities righty Blake Wolters.







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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