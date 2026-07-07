Captains' Braylon Doughty Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Month

Published on July 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, July 6, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains RHP Braylon Doughty, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Guardians and No. 98 MLB prospect, has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for the month of June.

Doughty had an impressive month on the mound, going 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 24 strikeouts to just two walks in 22 innings pitched across four starts. The right-hander led High-A with a 12.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and led the Midwest League with a 1.64 ERA, a 0.73 WHIP, and a .173 opposing batting average during the month of June.

Doughty logged at least five innings pitched and five strikeouts in each of his four starts this past month, rounding out June with the first two quality starts of his pro career. The 20-year-old ended his Captains tenure with arguably his best outing as a pro, throwing seven strikeouts without a walk in six shutout innings in an 8-0 Lake County victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on June 25.

Doughty's remarkable month of June earned him a promotion to the Double-A Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, June 30. He is the second Captains player to earn Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Month honors this season, joining INF Luke Hill (month of May).

Doughty was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in Competitive Balance Round A (36th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Chaparral HS (CA). After being assigned to Lake County's 2026 Opening Day roster, the Murrieta, California native led the Midwest League with a 3.02 ERA in 14 starts for the Captains this year at the time of his promotion to Double-A Akron. Also, with 74 strikeouts to only 11 walks in 59.2 innings pitched for Lake County this year, he was the only High-A pitcher and one of just four MiLB arms with at least 74 strikeouts and 11-or-fewer walks this season at the time of his promotion to the RubberDucks.

The Captains will return to Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake for a six-game home series versus the Lansing Lugnuts from Tuesday, July 7 through Sunday, July 12 with a variety of exciting promotions in store.

The Captains will begin the homestand with Community Champions Night for the military on Tuesday, July 7. This will be followed by iSTEM Night on Wednesday, July 8 and DAWG Night presented by Thirsty Dog celebrating Wiener Dogs (Dachshunds) on Thursday, July 9. Then, Monster Hockey Night on Friday, July 10 will feature the Cleveland Monsters and a postgame Fireworks Friday show presented by DDM Fireworks. On Saturday, July, 11, the Captains will host their Fish Fry Festival, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Benny the Blue Pike Bobblehead presented by Discount Drug Mart and Lake County will suit up as the Lake County Fish Fry's for the second and final time this season. Finally, the Captains will host their Mascot Olympics and Family Fun Sunday presented by Classic Auto Group to conclude the series on Sunday, July 12.

For Tuesday through Thursday only, the Captains are offering a flash sale with $2.50 tickets to continue the celebration of America 250! Fans can purchase these limited-time tickets here by entering the coupon code USA250, clicking "Apply," then selecting their tickets.

The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram. Lake County's Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday games will also be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN).







Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2026

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