McCausland's Quality Start Guides Captains to 6-1 Win over Lugnuts

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 2 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (47-33, 10-6) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (33-48, 4-13) by a final score of 6-1 on Wednesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County has now won its last five games overall and moves to 7-1 on the year against Lansing. The Captains have outscored the Lugnuts 69-21 so far this season after tonight's victory.

The first run of the game came in the second inning, as Lake County C Tyler Howard connected on an RBI ground-rule double to give the Captains an early 1-0 lead.

An inning later, Lake County doubled its lead on a lineout from 3B Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, with a runner on third base. Soon after making the catch, Lansing SS Ali Camarillo committed a throwing error that allowed Captains RF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians prospect, to score.

After both sides went scoreless in the middle innings, the Lugnuts got on the board in the seventh with a two-out RBI single from C Bryan Arendt.

In the bottom of the frame, the Captains quickly answered with an RBI single from CF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Guardians prospect. One batter later, he would be brought home on a two-run blast from LaViolette, his 13th home run of the season.

Lake County's final run of the game came in the eighth inning, when 2B Tommy Hawke dropped a two-out RBI single into center field to grow the Captains' lead to 6-1.

RHP Will McCausland (W, 1-2) earned his first career High-A win for the Captains, allowing four hits and one walk in six scoreless innings of work, striking out five.

RHP Zane Taylor (L, 5-6), MLB Pipeline's No. 17 Athletics prospect, suffered the loss for the Lugnuts, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits in five innings pitched, striking out two and walking three.

Game 3 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Thursday night, July 9, at 7 p.m. Lake County will host Dawg Night presented by Thirsty Dog, where the Captains will pay special tribute to Dachshunds. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

For Thursday only, the Captains are offering a flash sale with $2.50 tickets to continue the celebration of America 250! Fans can purchase these limited-time tickets here by entering the coupon code USA250, clicking "Apply," then selecting their tickets.

NOTES TO KNOW

- RHP Will McCausland logged his second career pro quality start on Wednesday night, joining his six scoreless innings for Single-A Hill City versus Wilson (Single-A, Brewers) on June 13. The 2025 seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss has thrown 12 strikeouts to just two walks in his first three starts for the Captains this season.

- C Tyler Howard went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI on Wednesday night. The 2025 11th-round pick out of Portland is batting .381 with eight hits, two doubles, one home run, four RBI, six walks, and a 1.138 OPS in his first six games with the Captains this season.

- 1B/OF Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, extended his on-base streak to 39 games with a double on Wednesday night. The 2025 3rd-round pick out of Oklahoma State is batting .313 with 45 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 44 RBI, 35 walks, and a 1.115 OPS during this span. This marks the longest on-base streak by a Captain since at least 2005 and the longest on-base streak in the Midwest League this season.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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