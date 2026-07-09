TinCaps Game Information: July 9 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-49, 7-10) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (34-47, 10-7)

Thursday, July 9 | LMCU Ballpark | 6:35 PM | Game 84 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (2-3, 56.0 IP, 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Elissalt (2-4, 55.1 IP, 4.39 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

ANOTHER FUTURE STAR: Last Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, presented by Nike, on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park, including Fort Wayne TinCaps left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield. This marks the fifth-straight season an active TinCaps player has appeared in the Futures Game. Fort Wayne is one of only two out of 30 High-A teams to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. Outfielder Robert Hassell III became the first active player to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, before Jackson Merrill appeared in 2023. This year's rosters also include Padres No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas (2024) and Athletics No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries (2025), both of whom return to the showcase after representing Fort Wayne in their respective seasons with the club. Including Mayfield, the Midwest League will have nine players who have donned an MWL team's jersey this season in the event. Fans can watch other top prospects on the national stage live on NBC.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello hit his tenth home run of the season in the fourth inning on Wednesday, giving him ten round-trippers in consecutive seasons with the 'Caps. Costello has a hit in seven of his last eight showings, slashing .258/.303/.581 with a .884 OPS and 3 HR in the stretch. Twelve of Costello's 14 doubles this season have come since May 9, ranking him seventh in the Midwest League in that stretch. Costello has led the MWL since the start of 2025, with 10 of his 20 home runs against left-handed pitching, two ahead of his own teammate, Jake Cunningham. Jack is now 1 of 11 players in franchise history to hit the 20-home-run mark and is tied for 10th in career home runs with Hudson Potts (2017).

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio doubled to lead off the game Wednesday, extending his hit streak to five games. DeCriscio has reached base safely in 15 of his last 17 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .288/.366/.479 with a .845 OPS in the stretch, with 3 HR, 4 doubles, a triple, and 8 RBI. The 23-year-old finished a double shy of the cycle on June 26 on the road and has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12). Five of DeCriscio's 7 home runs have come away from Parkview Field this season, with Saturday night's shot being his first at home since May 20 against Dayton.

THE AMAZING MONTY: Right-hander Carson Montgomery makes his 14th start of the season on Thursday night. Six of Montgomery's 13 starts this season have gone five innings, with 12 of the 13 being at least four frames. The righty allowed one run across four starts spanning 20 innings from April 30-May 21. Montgomery returned to the mound for his first Minor League Baseball appearance in 718 days in the first full week of the season on April 9 at Parkview Field against Lansing. The 23-year-old missed a majority of the 2024 campaign and all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 16 wins following last Saturday's victory. The 'Caps battled back every chance they got on Saturday in the longest game for the franchise since July 30, 2016. Fort Wayne now has 25 comeback victories in 2026. The 'Caps are now 2-2 in extra-inning games.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap and current Miami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee walked it off for the Fish on Tuesday in their 6-5 win over Seattle. Marsee spent time with Fort Wayne in 2023, helping the Caps to a second-half Eastern Division title. The now 25-year-old played in 113 games as a TinCap and logged 400 at-bats, slashing .273/.413/.425 with a .838 OPS. Marsee made his Major League debut with Miami last season on Aug. 1 against the New York Yankees, where he recorded a double for his first big league knock.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.