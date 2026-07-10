Loons Connect on 5 Home Runs, Top Dragons 15-7 on Thursday Night in Michigan

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - Great Lakes shortstop Emil Morales hit two home runs and Eduardo Quintero belted a grand slam as the Loons defeated the Dayton Dragons 15-7 on Thursday night. The Loons have won the first three games in the series, stretching the Dayton losing streak to five straight.

Dayton's Marcus Smith had two hits including a three-run home run in a losing effort, connecting on his fourth homer in his first nine games with the Dragons.

Recap: After Great Lakes scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Dragons took the lead with four runs in the top of the second, finding unusual ways to score. The inning began with back-to-back singles by John Michael Faile and Tyson Lewis before Alfredo Alcantara was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Dragons then scored two runs to tie the game without a pitch being thrown when Loons hurler Sterling Patick was called for a pair of balks to bring in both Faile and Lewis as Alcantara advanced to third. With one out, Mason Neville delivered a sacrifice fly to center to drive in the third run of the inning. Jacob Friend then reached on a bunt single, stole second, and scored on Julio Carreras' single to center to make it 4-2.

But the Loons offense did not slow down. Great Lakes scored three runs in the second on a home run by Emil Morales with two men aboard to go ahead 5-4. They added five more in the third, thanks in part to a grand slam by Eduardo Quintero, to build their lead to 10-4. Cameron Decker's two run homer in the fourth made it 12-4, and Morales' second home run of the night, a solo shot in the fifth, made it 13-4.

Dayton's Marcus Smith connected on a three-run home run in the seventh to get the Dragons to within six at 13-7. The home run was the fourth for Smith since he joined the Dragons on June 30. But the Dragons could not deliver another hit. Great Lakes closed out the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, hitting their fifth home run of the game, a shot to right by Eduardo Guerrero with a runner on base.

Dayton starting pitcher Kyle McCoy suffered through his worst outing of his professional career. McCoy went two and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts to absorb the loss.

The Dragons had nine hits in the game. Smith was 2 for 5 with the home run. Carreras had two hits and a walk. Faile also had two hits and scored a run. Lewis had a two-hit game as well.

The start of the game was delayed for 26 minutes due to rain.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-10, 46-37) battle the Loons (13-4, 49-32) again on Friday night in Midland, Michigan in the fourth game of a six-game series. J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 4.98) will start for the Dragons against Brooks Auger (1-1, 2.57) of Great Lakes.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 21 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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