Kernels Announce Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Class for 2026 has been selected and will be recognized with a special pre-game ceremony prior to the home game tomorrow, Friday, July 10.

Doug Nelson | Former Cedar Rapids Baseball Club Chief Executive Officer Doug Nelson joined the CRBC in 2003. During his time with the ballclub, the organization grew with the acquisition of the Waterloo Bucks, expanded food and beverage operations, hosted many community events at both Riverfront and Veterans Memorial Stadiums, and added a catering business. He also successfully led the organization through some challenging times, most recently the COVID pandemic, in which the 2020 Kernels season was canceled and the 2021 season shortened; the Derecho, when Veterans Memorial Stadium sustained $2M in damage and the contraction of minor league baseball, with 40 minor league teams being eliminated. The club not only survived these events, but has maintained a solid financial foundation, built strong relationships with its key partners, and enjoyed success on the field, including the 2023 Midwest League Championship.

Brian Dinkelman | A native of Centralia, Illinois, and once a visiting player at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Brian Dinkelman joined the Kernels coaching staff as a hitting coach in 2016. After helping Cedar Rapids to the postseason in all three seasons as the Kernels hitting coach, Dinkelman was promoted to manager for the 2019 season. Over the next five seasons, Dinkelman led Cedar Rapids to 367 wins, posting a 367-286 record good for a .562 winning percentage. Dinkelman helped to oversee the Kernels' transition from a single-A affiliate to a high-A affiliate prior to the 2021 season. In 2023, Dinkelman led the Kernels to an 82-50 regular season record and managed Cedar Rapids to the 2023 Midwest League Championship, the Kernels' first league title in 29 years. He was named Baseball America's 2023 Minor League Manager of the Year, and his 367 wins are the most in Cedar Rapids' modern franchise history.

Emlen Tunnell | Born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania in 1925, Emlen Tunnell began his college career at the University of Toledo in 1942 before enrolling in the United States Coast Guard. After serving in the Coast Guard during World War II, Tunnell enrolled in the University of Iowa, where he starred on the football team, setting Hawkeye single-game records in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. In 1948, Tunnell signed with the New York Football Giants, becoming the first black player in franchise history. After his rookie season in the NFL, Tunnell returned to Iowa and played professional baseball for the Cedar Rapids Rockets in 1949. After the season, he returned to the Giants and played 14 NFL seasons. He finished his NFL career as a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time NFL All-Pro selection and his 79 career interceptions are second all-time in NFL history. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1967.

Phil Roof | Born in Paducah, Kentucky, Phil Roof signed with the Milwaukee Braves at the age of 18 in 1959. Roof spent the 1960 season with Cedar Rapids, crushing 8 home runs with 42 RBI across 123 games with the CR Braves. The catcher made his Major League debut in 1961 and played in nearly 900 games across his 15-year MLB career. After his retirement in 1977, Roof turned to coaching and won more than 1000 games in his 15 seasons as a minor league manager in the Twins organization before retiring in 2005.

Each year, the Hall of Fame Committee votes on past players, managers, front office, and community partners to nominate inductees for the next Hall of Fame Class. The nominees for the year are chosen from the 135-year history of baseball in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame is proud to honor those who have impacted the game both on and off the field.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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