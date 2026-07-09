Quintero Homers and Drives in Three in 8-5 Loons Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (48-32) (12-4) won their third straight game highlighted by a five-run fifth inning to beat the Dayton Dragons (46-37) (7-9) 8-5 on an 87-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Eduardo Quintero drove in three runs, leading the squad tonight. The Dodgers No. 4 prospect went deep in the first inning, a 424-foot solo home run fair inside the left field foul pole. The 20-year-old added a two-run triple in the fifth inning, a line drive to right-center field. It's Quintero's second triple in four games played.

- The Loons scored five runs in the fifth inning. Great Lakes had three consecutive RBI hits. Chuck Davalan ripped a single into right field. Quintero's triple tied the game, and a Logan Wagner line drive RBI double put the Loons ahead. With two outs, Eduardo Guerrero roped an RBI double that was misplayed by centerfield Victor Acosta. Dayton's Jacob Edwards permitted all five runs.

- Loons' starter Aidan Foeller struck out eight over 4.2 innings. The right-hander allowed two hits with two outs in the fifth. Marcus Smith smacked a two-run home run to put Dayton up 3-1.

- Great Lakes added two runs in the sixth. Jose Hernandez hit an RBI single and Chuck Davalan's double play flyout, brought home Chase Adkison. Jacob Edwards allowed six earned runs, matching his season total before today through 42.1 innings.

- Matt Lanzendorfer, Joseilyn Gonzalez and Alex Makarewich took the last 4.1 innings. Makarewich earned his fourth save of the season, getting the final six outs.

Rounding Things Out

Emil Morales extended his hitting streak to nine games, with a single in the seventh inning. His eight-game RBI streak ended tonight.

Up Next

Thursday, July 9th begins Pontooners Weekend as the Loons transform into the Great Lakes Pontooners. It is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling and pregame features a Beer Run brought to you by The Rock Station Z93. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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