Rainer, 'Caps Take Down Fort Wayne, 14-1

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Detroit Tigers No. 2 prospect Bryce Rainer turned in the best performance of his career as the West Michigan Whitecaps rolled past the Fort Wayne TinCaps 14-1 in front of 4,503 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Rainer finished the night a perfect 5-for-5 with six runs batted in, including a two-run home run. The five-hit performance becomes the first for a Whitecaps player since Kevin McGonigle accomplished the feat last season as part of a 20-6 win in the Eastern Division clinching victory on June 13 at Lansing. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers held Fort Wayne to 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position while recording 10 strikeouts in the blowout victory.

West Michigan exploded for five runs in the third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Stephen Hrustich to take a 5-0 lead. Fort Wayne scored its lone run in the fourth inning on a solo home run from outfielder Jack Costello before Rainer responded with a two-run blast in the bottom half, stretching the lead to 7-1. The 'Caps continued their offensive onslaught with four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a solo homer from infielder Clayton Campbell before adding three more in the seventh, featuring an RBI single from Jackson Strong, to push the 'Caps lead to 14-1, ending the scoring in the contest. Fort Wayne managed just two baserunners over the final four innings as reliever Eliseo Mota slammed the door with a scoreless ninth to secure the win.

The Whitecaps improve to 10-7 in the second half and 34-47 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 7-10 in the second half and 35-48 overall. Whitecaps starting pitcher Ben Jacobs (2-1) earned his second win, allowing one run over five innings while striking out eight. Fort Wayne starting pitcher Winyer Chourio (1-2) suffered his second loss after allowing five earned runs in 2.2 innings of work. Rainer now owns the most hits (five) and RBI (six) in a single game by a Whitecaps player this season. He also became the first Whitecaps player to record six RBI in a single game since Daniel Cabrera did so in a 14-4 win over the TinCaps on June 29, 2022.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps proceed with this six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday from LMCU Ballpark at 6:35pm. Pitchers Lucas Elissalt and Carson Montgomery get the starts for West Michigan and Fort Wayne. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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