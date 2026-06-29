Captains of the Week (6/23-6/28/26): Cam Walty & Anthony Martinez

Published on June 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the week of June 23-28, Lake County is recognizing RHP Cam Walty and 1B Anthony Martinez as the 13th set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

CAM WALTY, RHP

Walty had a remarkable series out of the bullpen versus Fort Wayne this past week.

In two relief appearances, the right-hander threw eight strikeouts without allowing an earned run in 4.2 combined innings of work.

His most notable performance was on Sunday, June 28, when he threw five strikeouts without a walk in three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit and earning his third win of the season in a 6-0 Lake County victory.

Walty leads the Captains with four holds this season. Across 17 relief appearances, the 24-year-old has thrown 36 strikeouts to just 12 walks in 34.1 innings pitched. This includes throwing 16 strikeouts to only three walks in 12.1 innings of work across five outings during the month of June.

Walty was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Arizona. The Elk Grove, California native was assigned to Lake County's 2026 Opening Day roster. He made his pro debut with the 2025 Single-A Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers) in 2025, going 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 38 strikeouts to 11 walks in 48.1 innings pitched across 16 appearances (11 starts).

ANTHONY MARTINEZ, 1B

Martinez had a strong series at the plate versus Fort Wayne this past week.

After being promoted to Lake County from Single-A Hill City on Tuesday, June 23, the left-handed hitter batted .250 with three hits, one double, four walks to just one strikeout, and a .438 on-base percentage in his first four career High-A games.

Martinez reached base in all four games he played this past week, including hitting safely in each of his last three. He recorded his first career High-A extra-base hit with a double in the Captains' 6-0 victory over the TinCaps on Sunday, June 28.

Across Lake County and Single-A Hill City, the 22-year-old is batting .281 with 45 hits, eight doubles, eight home runs, 21 RBI, 35 walks to just 27 strikeouts, and a .913 OPS in 48 games this season. He is also currently on a 16-game on-base streak across both teams, batting .345 with a .478 on-base percentage and a 1.060 OPS during this span.

Martinez was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of UC Irvine, where he set a career program record with 192 RBI in three seasons with the Anteaters. Soon after being drafted, the Fairfield, California native made his pro debut with the 2025 Single-A Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers). He tallied six hits, one home run, and five RBI in seven regular-season games before hitting a double in Game 2 of the 2025 Carolina League North Division Championship Series versus Fredericksburg (Single-A, Washington Nationals).

After an off day on Monday, June 29, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, June 30. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan. The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from June 29, 2026

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