Roster Moves Transform Kernels Roster

Published on June 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Marek Houston and INF Jay Thomason have been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. OF Walker Jenkins has been reinstated from the IL and returned to AAA St. Paul. INF Henry Kusiak has been transferred from AAA St. Paul to Cedar Rapids and INF Dameury Pena has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. Additionally, RHP Adrian Bohorquez has been activated from the 7-day. Kusiak will wear #12, Pena will wear #11, Bohorquez will wear #50 and Miguel Briceno has changed his number from #11 to #1. All three are active immediately. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Wisconsin against Tuesday at 6:40.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.







Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.