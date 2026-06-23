Captains of the Week (6/16-6/21/26): Jervis Alfaro & Welbyn Francisca

Published on June 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the week of June 16-21, Lake County is recognizing RHP Jervis Alfaro and INF Welbyn Francisca as the 12th set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings against the Great Lakes Loons.

JERVIS ALFARO, RHP

Alfaro had a strong start at Great Lakes this past week.

In Game 2 of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 18, the right-hander allowed just one run on four hits, striking out three and walking one in 74 pitches (48 strikes). He did not record a decision in a 3-2 Captains victory.

Alfaro has excelled in his last two starts for Lake County, allowing three runs and striking out seven to just two walks in 10 combined innings of work.

Alfaro was signed by the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent on Nov. 11, 2022 out of Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela. He was promoted to the Captains from the Single-A Hill City Howlers on June 2, becoming the first player promoted to Lake County this season. The 22-year-old went 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts to just 11 walks in 34.2 innings pitched for Hill City this year in nine appearances (one start). He spent last season with the 2025 Single-A Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers), going 4-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 72 strikeouts to just 24 walks in 89.1 innings pitched across 20 regular-season appearances (16 starts).

WELBYN FRANCISCA, INF

Francisca had an impressive series at the plate at Great Lakes this past week.

The switch hitter had four hits in four games played, all of which went for extra bases. He led the Captains with a .333 batting average, one triple, three home runs, nine RBI, and 15 total bases in 14 plate appearances. His 1.250 slugging percentage led High-A hitters with at least 10 plate appearances from June 16-21, while his 1.678 OPS ranked second among this group during this span.

Each of Francisca's first three hits of the series were home runs, the first three homers of his High-A career.

In Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 18, his three-run shot in the seventh inning tied the game and capped off a four-run frame for Lake County in a 5-4 defeat (eight innings). One day later, the 20-year-old logged the first multi-homer game of his pro career with a solo blast and a grand slam in an 11-4 Captains win. His three home runs in a two-game span matched his 2025 total in 98 games with the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers).

Francisca then tallied his final hit of the series on Sunday, June 19 with an RBI triple, his first career High-A triple, in another 5-4 Lake County defeat.

The Captains infielder has recorded eight hits, one triple, three home runs, and 12 RBI in his first 11 games with Lake County this season.

Francisca, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Guardians prospect, was signed by the Guardians as an international free agent on Jan. 15, 2023 out of La Romana, Dominican Republic. After beginning the 2026 season on the 7-day injured list, he was eventually promoted to the Captains from the Single-A Hill City Howlers on June 4. He spent last season with the 2025 Single-A Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers), batting .229 with 85 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs, and 45 RBI in 98 regular-season games. His 45 stolen bases in 2025 ranked seventh in the Carolina League.

The Captains will begin a six-game home series versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday, June 23. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The Captains will celebrate Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to non-profit organizations. The series will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2026

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