Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (June 23 - June 28)

Published on June 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)

GAME SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Friday, June 26, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2026 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single-game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

In person by coming to the Dragons Box Office, open M-F, 9am to 5pm

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Email the Dragons at dragons@daytondragons.com

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium = June: $20

Lawn= June: $10

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday, June 23: RH Ty Floyd

- Wednesday, June 24: RH David Lorduy

- Thursday, June 25: RH Ovis Portes

- Friday, June 26: RH Reynardo Cruz

- Saturday, June 27: RH Jose Montero

- Sunday, June 28: RH J.P. Ortiz

Team update:

The Dragons won their final five games of the First Half season, and eight of their last nine, to overtake two other teams and capture the Midwest League East Division title for the half. The Dragons are now locked into the MWL playoffs in September. This was the third First Half division championship for the Dragons in franchise history, joining the 2001 and '07 Dragons teams. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 (record of 39-27) tied for second best in franchise history. In winning eight of their last nine games to close the half and win the division title by one game, the Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, June 23

National Anthem: Jackson Bruckart

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: The Brockman Brothers

Wednesday, June 24

National Anthem: London Brinkman

Honor Guard: Belmont NJROTC

Thursday, June 25

National Anthem: Officer Devin Portis, Dayton PD

Honor Guard: Dayton PD

ASL: Dayton PD

Retirement Village People

Friday, June 26

National Anthem: Clara Winteregg

Honor Guard: West Chester Police Department

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Gem City Cloggers

Saturday, June 27

National Anthem: Gwen Brown

Honor Guard: United States Navy Sea Cadet Corp - Cincinnati Division

God Bless America: Bishop Leibold School

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Dayton Mobile DJ

Sunday, June 28

National Anthem: St. Helen School Choir

Honor Guard: Northmont H.S. NJROTC

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply:

Team ZOOM

Paw Patrol Dayton

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dragons Red Jersey presented by Day Air Credit Union

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union are teaming up to provide fans with an exclusive opportunity to claim the new Red Dragons Jersey. Beginning June 1, fans can visit their local Day Air Credit Union to get the new Red Jersey that debuted in April this season. The only way fans can participate in this promotion is by becoming a new member of their local Day Air Credit Union by opening a checking account. Current members of Day Air Credit Union are also able to participate by upgrading their current checking account to the Premium Perks Checking Account. Jersey available while sizes and supplies last.

Participating Day Air Credit Union Locations:

Beavercreek (2089 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Centerville (9655 Dayton-Lebanon Pike) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Kettering (3501 Wilmington Pike) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Miller Lane (7919 North Dixie Dr.) Hours 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

VA Campus (4100 W. Third St. Bldg. 305) Hours M-F 8:30 am - 5 pm

For more information visit daytondragons.com/red

Donatos Movie Night

Mark your calendar for Donatos Movie Night at Day Air Ballpark. On Friday, July 31, Day Air Ballpark will be turned into the ultimate movie theatre. Bring a blanket, sit on the outfield grass, and come watch "Lilo and Stitch" on the Dragons HD video board. Order a pizza from a Dayton-Area Donatos location between July 1 and July 30 to claim your 5 FREE TICKETS. Visit daytondragons.com/movienight for more information.

Versiti Blood Center Blood Drives

Registration is open for the next Versiti Blood Center Blood Drive in the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club on Wednesday, July 15. Schedule your donation at daytondragons.com/blooddrive for the event taking place from 12 pm - 6 pm. Each person who registers to donate will receive Dragons merch, a Dragons poster, two (2) tickets to an upcoming Dragons game, a behind-the-scenes tour of Day Air Ballpark including a photo on the field, and a water bottle from Versiti Blood Drive.

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $5,000 and will continue to grow throughout the next two homestands. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, July 5. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Millionaire for Life Promotion Presented by Ohio Lottery

Turn in non-winning Millionaire for Life Ohio Lottery tickets for a chance to be selected to participate in the Millionaire for Life promotion presented by Ohio Lottery. Three winners will get a chance to participate in a Millionaire for Life themed inning break in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark on one of three Ohio Lottery prize days during the 2026 Dayton Dragons season.

HOW TO PLAY:

STEP 1: Purchase Ohio Lottery Millionaire for Life tickets.

STEP 2: Pick up the Millionaire for Life submission card at any Dragons game at the Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth, the Dragons Box Office, or online at www.daytondragons.com/ohiolottery

STEP 3: Fill out submission card with your information to be entered and attach your non-winning Millionaire for Life tickets. Drop off at Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth.

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, June 23:

Penn Station Family Meal Deal

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Family Meal Deal perfect for two or more fans. Get two (2) small sandwiches, kids meals, medium fry, cheese dippers, and medium drinks with the coupon. Redeemable at all participating locations. To treat Dragons fans, Penn Station is bringing back the Buy One, Get One coupon for subs or sandwiches at Dayton locations. These coupons will be available on exit Tuesdays only for the rest of the 2026 season. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at www.daytondragons.com/pennstation

Wednesday, June 24:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Home Run for Life

The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. For Wednesday, June 24, 13-year-old Aletheia will be recognized on the field during an inning break. This honoree, their family, and support team will be taken onto the field, and the honoree gets to take a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd. Aletheia was diagnosed with a severe case of scoliosis and needed major spinal surgery, but she continues to learn new ways to navigate life - come out and help celebrate her journey!

Thursday, June 25:

2026 Dragons Police Night presented by LION

The Dragons will host Police Night presented by LION at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, June 25. This night will highlight local enforcement members before and during the Dragons game against the West Michigan Whitecaps.Tickets to Dragons Police Night are $17.50, not including online fees, and will include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold for Police Night will be donated to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

For more information on Police Night visit: daytondragons.com/policenight.

Friday, June 26

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at www.daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, June 27

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before the game on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, June 28:

Kettering Health:

Kettering Health and the Dragons are teaming up to Focus on the importance of staying active, healthy, and safe. Fans are encouraged to arrive at 12pm for pre-game plaza activities, including photo opportunities, interactive displays, and a chance to explore Kettering Health Sports Medicine vehicles up close. Get hands-on, learn injury prevention tips, and meet the Kettering Health team members who help keep athletes and active individuals at the top of their game. David Cookson, a former baseball player himself, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at this special game. David was inducted into the Miamisburg High School Hall of Fame as their athletic trainer and has been working with Kettering Health for over 43 years now.

Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans:

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Retired Petty Officer First Class John Sostrom, a veteran of the United States Navy, will be recognized on Sunday for his service.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2026, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

ON SALE NOW

Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos is on sale and can be purchased at the Dragons Den Team Store at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Kids Club is only $34.99. This season, if you order more than two memberships, each additional membership is discounted by $5.

Kids Club members will receive:

Gem City Dragons Jersey

Dayton Dragons Book Bag

Gem City Dragons Hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Two (2) Dragons Lawn Tickets

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

Parents and guardians can also sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates

Registration for the 2026 Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is open for the race on July 18, 2026. Just for signing up, participants will receive a Dragons 5K T-Shirt, finisher's medal, a Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a game after the race. Adults are $35 through July 11, and youth 17 and under can sign up for only $20. Learn more and register at daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

Tickets to the 2026 Great American Beer Tasting are on sale on now for the event on August 1, 2026 from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Tickets are $50 dollars until July 20 and include 15, four-ounce samples, a souvenir pint glass, a t-shirt, a raffle ticket and more! Get your tickets and learn more at dragons.com/beertasting.

2026 Dragons Fire Night presented by LION

The Dragons will host Fire Night presented by LION at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 6. This night will highlight local firefighters before and during the Dragons game against the Great Lakes Loons. Tickets to Dragons Fire Night are $17.50, not including online fees, and will include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold for Fire Night will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

For more information on Fire Night visit: daytondragons.com/firenight.

2026 Family Movie Night

Fans can "drive in" to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 15, 2026 for Dragons Family Movie Night. Gates open at 6:00 pm and this year's feature Zootopia 2 will hit the Dragons seven-story videoboard beginning at 7:00 pm. There will be other movie-themed fun, Dragons mascots and the Green Team will be on hand, and there will be inflatables and carnival games for all fans to enjoy. There will also be themed-raffle prizes and more throughout the night. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and under, and season ticket members will get in free. Learn more and buy tickets at daytondragons.com/familymovienight.







Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2026

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