Inspirational 13-Year-Old Aletheia to Complete Home Run for Life on June 24

Published on June 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons will host 13-year-old Aletheia during the iconic Anthem Home Run for Life program on Wednesday, June 24, at 7:05 pm, when the Dayton Dragons take on the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Anthem Home Run for Life program provides children in the Dayton region who are battling serious medical conditions with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Each honoree takes a lap around the bases at Day Air Ballpark during a Dragons home game while the crowd cheers them on.

Aletheia's Story

In December 2024, a family friend noticed that Aletheia's posture wasn't normal. Aletheia, an outgoing and brave teen who enjoys reading, creative writing, and spending time with her numerous pets, was experiencing difficulty in normal activities. Her condition quickly progressed and her parents took her to a doctor for testing; she was quickly diagnosed with scoliosis.

Initially, Aletheia tried physical therapy to try and improve her condition, but her spinal alignment kept getting worse and doctors made it clear that surgery was imminent. In December 2025, she underwent major spinal surgery. Surgeons put screws with anchors in a majority of her spine and added a metal rod to both sides of the vertebrae to secure it. After more than five hours of surgery and five recovery days in the hospital, she was able to return home to begin rehab.

Aletheia's rehab consisted of at-home exercises, medicine to alleviate pain and swelling, and restrictions to prevent any post-surgery issues to her spine. Even though her condition has limitations, she makes sure that scoliosis doesn't prevent her from being a typical teenage girl.

While at first Aletheia was upset about learning her diagnosis, she had faith, trusting the Lord and knew she'd be okay. "Getting diagnosed with scoliosis made me realize that I am not as ordinary as I thought I was...I am special," Aletheia said. "I want anyone else dealing with unexpected news to know you can get through it a lot better than you think you can."

Aletheia aspires to be an author and actress. She competed in a language arts competition called "Power of the Pen" and made it all the way to State! She enjoys writing and reading and spending quality time with friends and family. Aletheia wants everyone to know that "every story has something go wrong, but there is always a happy ending!"

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dayton Dragons applaud all those who have been instrumental in Aletheia's life, including her mom, dad, brother, family, friends, and her entire medical team.

Join us at the Dragons game on Wednesday, June 24, to celebrate Aletheia's Home Run for Life.

To learn more about Anthem Home Run for Life, visit www.daytondragons.com/hrfl.







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Inspirational 13-Year-Old Aletheia to Complete Home Run for Life on June 24 - Dayton Dragons

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