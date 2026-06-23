Horn Transferred to 7-Day IL
Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Garrett Horn has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a left shoulder injury. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with ten on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Wisconsin against tonight at 6:40.
To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
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