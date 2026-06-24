Six Peps Hit a Double in 7-1 Series Opener Win over Locos

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (38-29) in their Pepinillos Picantes del Norte uniforms stacked up the doubles (dobles) in a 7-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (29-39) on a 76-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Samuel Munoz, who is hitting .372 in June, had three hits and drove in two runs tonight. He mashed an RBI double off the top of the right field wall in the sixth inning. Victor Rodrigues doubled to left field before Munoz, to score Cameron Decker who stole second and third base after an infield single. Rodrigues had three hits and Decker reached four times. Munoz hit an RBI single in the second.

- Great Lakes, the highest scoring first-inning offense in the Midwest League tacked on two to start the day. Eduardo Quintero walked on four pitches and Logan Wagner singled against Lansing starter Nathan Dettmer. Emil Morales blooped a 1-2 pitch up the right field line and Jose Meza pushed one across on a sac fly to take a 2-0 lead.

- Eduardo Quintero now has 16 doubles, tied for fifth in the circuit. The 20-year-old glided a 2-2 pitch up the right field line in the eighth inning to plate a run. The eighth was the Loons third two-run frame, a balk brought in the first tally.

- Jacob Frost earned his Midwest League best seventh win of the season. The left-hander punched out five and walked none in 2.2 innings of relief. Great Lakes starter Zach Root permitted only one run in 4.1 innings. The Dodgers No. 12 prospect now has a 2.65 ERA in 37.1 innings.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons six doubles tied their season-best in a single-game. The other instance was against the Lugnuts on June 6th, a 16-6 win.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Lansing are back in action tomorrow Wednesday, June 24th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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