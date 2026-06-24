Carlos Sanchez Collects 4 Hits, 4 RBI to Lead Dragons to 8-5 Win

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Carlos Sanchez had four hits and four runs batted in including a tie-breaking single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Dragons to an 8-5 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a six-game series

A crowd of 7,468 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Recap: West Michigan scored two runs in the top of the second inning to take an early lead, getting a two-out, two-run double from Bryce Rainer to make it 2-0.

The Dragons scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Dayton batters drew three walks in the inning before Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the first Dragons run. Carlos Sanchez followed with a triple to right field to clear the bases and give the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

View the Sanchez triple here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2069586044647821683

West Michigan took advantage of two walks and a run-scoring balk in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 4-4.

The Dragons regained the lead in the seventh inning when Sanchez opened the frame with a ground rule double into the Dayton bullpen. Sanchez advanced to third on Kien Vu's ground out, and scored on a hard line drive single to left by Alfredo Duno to give the Dragons a 5-4 lead. West Michigan's Patrick Lee led off the top of the eighth with a home run to right field to tie the game at 5-5.

The Dragons broke the tie in the bottom of the eighth inning. Yerlin Confidan opened the inning with an infield single and advanced to second on the same play on a throwing error. The next two hitters were retired with Confidan still at second base, but John Michael Faile delivered a pinch hit infield single to third base to move Confidan on to third. Sanchez followed with a hard single to left field to drive in Confidan and give the Dragons a 6-5 lead. Kien Vu followed with a two-run double to the right field fence that brought in Faile and Sanchez to give the Dragons an 8-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Dayton reliever Victor Diaz struck out the first two hits before a double, infield single, and walk loaded the bases to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. But Diaz got Lee to ground out to second base to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Ty Floyd was on a strict pitch limit and was replaced with one out in the second inning. Floyd worked one and one-third innings, allowing two hits and two runs with three walks and no strikeouts. Both runs charged to Floyd were scored by inherited runners after he left the game.

Beau Blanchard (5-3) earned the win with two and one-third innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Diaz earned his fifth save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Dragons collected 11 hits. Sanchez was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple, and a single. Duno and Confidan each had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-1, 41-28) will host the Whitecaps (3-1, 27-41) in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. David Lorduy (0-0, 4.32) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Ben Jacobs (1-0, 3.60). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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