Dayton Dragons and Kettering Health Partner for Special Health Awareness Game on June 28

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Kettering Health are focusing on the importance of staying active on Sunday, June 28 at 1:05 pm when the Dayton Dragons take on the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at 12 pm for pre-game plaza activities, including photo opportunities, interactive displays, and a chance to explore Kettering Health Sports Medicine vehicles up close. Get hands-on, learn injury prevention tips, and meet the Kettering Health team members who help keep athletes and active individuals at the top of their game.

"It is essential that Dragons players have access to reliable, high-quality care to help them stay healthy and perform at their best," said Dragons Team President Robert Murphy. "Kettering Health provides exceptional care not only to our team, but our entire community. Their commitment to health and wellness helps keep people informed, active, and thriving both on and off the field."

As a former baseball player himself, David Cookson will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at this special game. David was inducted into the Miamisburg High School Hall of Fame as their athletic trainer and has been working with Kettering Health for over 43 years now.

"Whether on the field, in training, or during rehabilitation, expert sports medicine care supports every step of an athlete's journey and helps build a stronger, healthier you," said Dr. Kali Hollingsworth, Kettering Health Sports Medicine Medical and Fellowship Director. "It plays a critical role in keeping athletes and active individuals in the game and performing at their highest level."

As a faith-based, nonprofit health system, Kettering Health strives to live God's love by promoting and restoring health. Kettering Health is made up of 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Health Medical Group-with more than 700 board-certified providers dedicated to elevating the health, healing, and hope of the community. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Health Main Campus, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. For more, visit ketteringhealth.org.







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