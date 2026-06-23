Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra's Symphony Under the Stars Presented by Miron on July 24

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field will be filled with the sound of music on Friday, July 24 when the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers host Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra's Symphony Under the Stars presented by Miron. This is a free event with no charge for parking or admission with additional sponsorship from Network Health, Amcor, and Wisconsin Public Radio. The show starts at 7:30pm.

"This concert is our gift to the community," said Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. "We want to bring together everyone for a fun, free, exiting event where everyone feels welcome. We get the opportunity to play rock classics, and you can bring the whole family, enjoy incredible music, delicious food, and a fireworks finale that lights up the night. It's all about joy, connection, and celebration."

This is a free, all-ages show that continues the tradition of presentations of an eclectic mix of music with performances of everything from Aerosmith to Zeppelin.

"This night is about FUN," LaFreniere added. "Even if you've never been to a concert with us before, you belong here."

Thanks to generous sponsors, the evening remains free and accessible. But as the event grows, so does the need for support. "We're looking for new sponsors to help us support this program," said LaFreniere. "It's a big production and we count on our sponsors to help us make it possible."

The stadium parking lot opens at 5:00pm with the gates to get into the stadium open at 6:00pm. All free seating for the event is based on first-come, first-serve availability. There will be food and beverages available for purchase from the concessions stands with fireworks scheduled at the end of the show.

Kevin Sütterlin, FVSO's music director, has been part of the production since 2019 and loves bringing a unique experience to the Fox Cities. "The joy of gathering together and sharing music is something larger than ourselves," said Sütterlin. "We're so grateful to be able to share this evening with our community.

Russ and the Renegades, the house band of FVSO, Fox Valleyaires Men's Barbershop Chorus, and MacDowell Male Chorus will also be part of the show again this year.

There are special sections available for those who would like to reserve their seats. The Diamond Seats behind home plate includes a buffet of Neuroscience Group Field favorites with a reserved seat and food for $45 per ticket. Patio tables, which seat four, are available for $80 per table and include waitstaff service. Both options are available.

"We also have an open rehearsal from 3-5pm, for a more sensory-friendly experience," said LaFreniere. "For those with special needs who have a hard time with large crowds and don't want the noise of fireworks, we love having them join us earlier so they can enjoy their own private free concert while being able to move around freely."

Please contact FVSO at info@foxvalleysymphony.com to make special accommodations for the daytime rehearsal.







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