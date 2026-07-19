Air Quality Concerns Cancel Second Game of Wisconsin's Doubleheader with Quad Cities

Published on July 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wildfires in Canada and the resulting poor air quality in Northeastern Wisconsin have caused the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to cancel the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Quad Cities River Bandits out of concern for player and fan safety. The game will not be rescheduled.

Fans with tickets for Saturday may exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another Timber Rattlers regular season home game during 2026 at this link. The exact seat location might not be available, but the Timber Rattlers will do their best to a get a seat that is close and comparable to the original ticket. You may choose any game for the rest of the 2026 regular season.

The Timber Rattlers and River Bandits plan to conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Game time is 1:10pm.

A Sal Frelick bobblehead presented by Prevea Health is a good way to wrap up this homestand. Add Sal to you bobblehead collection by being one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the series finale.

Timber Rattlers players and coaches wear their 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys as part of Brewers Sunday. Fans will be allowed on the field from noon to 12:30pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. Bucks at the Ballpark day features appearances by Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango, the Grand Dancers, DJ Quadi and more! After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. CW-14 will televise the game starting at 1:00pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app, too.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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