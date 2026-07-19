Peoria Chiefs Roster Move: July 18
Published on July 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
In conjunction with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Peoria Chiefs have announced the following roster moves:
* RHP Nolan Sparks promoted to AA Springfield * RHP Trey Pooser (No. 54) acquired from Tampa Bay, assigned to Peoriaiefs.com
Check out the Peoria Chiefs Statistics
Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2026
- Loons-Whitecaps Split Doubleheader, Great Lakes Wins Game One on Walk-off Wild Pitch - Great Lakes Loons
- Kernels and Sky Carp Split Saturday Doubleheader - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captains Defeat Dragons, 6-2, in Series Opener - Lake County Captains
- Shields Twirls in Bandits' Win over T-Rats - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lugnuts' Pitching Not Enough in 2-0 Loss - Lansing Lugnuts
- Fort Wayne Pulls Off 11th Inning Victory On The Road - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- South Bend Scores 10, Evens Series with Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Air Quality Concerns Cancel Second Game of Wisconsin's Doubleheader with Quad Cities - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Bandits Bop Rattlers in Game One - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Captains Top Dragons, 6-2, in Series Opener at Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Even Series with 10-4 Takedown of Chiefs - South Bend Cubs
- Peoria Chiefs Roster Move: July 18 - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Game Information: July 18 at Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Briceno Transferred from Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.