Peoria Chiefs Roster Move: July 18

Published on July 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







In conjunction with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Peoria Chiefs have announced the following roster moves:

* RHP Nolan Sparks promoted to AA Springfield * RHP Trey Pooser (No. 54) acquired from Tampa Bay, assigned to Peoriaiefs.com







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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