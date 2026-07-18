Briceno Transferred from Fort Myers

Published on July 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Miguel Briceno has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Briceno will wear #1. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its weekend series at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a doubleheader against Beloit tonight, with game one beginning at 4:30.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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