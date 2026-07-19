Cubs Even Series with 10-4 Takedown of Chiefs

Published on July 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (50-35) picked up their 50th win of the season in impressive fashion on Saturday night at Four Winds Field, beating the Peoria Chiefs (41-47) by a 10-4 score. Recording seven extra-base hits in the game, the Cubs became the first Midwest League West Division team to 50 victories in 2026.

South Bend pitching shut out the Chiefs across the first seven innings of the game, beginning with right-hander Alfredo Romero. The starting pitcher extended his recent success with 4.0 scoreless frames, walking only one man and striking out four. Right-hander Adam Stone pressed on with a shutout fifth inning, and lefty Cole Reynolds maintained the zero until Peoria batted around and struck for four runs in the top of the eighth.

On offense, the Cubs tagged Peoria starting pitcher Jack Martinez for 6 runs in 4.0 innings in his High-A debut. South Bend racked up 10 hits, including 5 doubles, across the full game, putting the leadoff man on base in five consecutive innings at one point. The Cubs' scoring started in the second, as designated hitter Jose Escobar led off with a double and crossed the plate on shortstop Angel Cepeda's sacrifice fly.

Three more Cub runs scored in the third, as a wild pitch, an Escobar groundout, and an RBI single from left fielder Kade Snell pushed the lead to 4-0. It became 6-0 just three pitches into the next inning, as third baseman Matt Halbach led off with his second single of the night. After he stole second, second baseman Michael Hallquist drilled his first Four Winds Field home run in his second at-bat in downtown South Bend. The two-run shot was Hallquist's second home run since joining the South Bend Cubs.

The Cubs capped off their hitting showcase in the sixth and eighth innings, producing another pair of runs in each frame. Doubles from Cepeda, catcher Logan Poteet, and right fielder Christian Olivo highlighted the sixth, as Hallquist's sacrifice fly and Olivo's popped-up double to right drove in the two runs. In the eighth, Olivo hit a fly ball to center for what should have been the third out, but center fielder Ian Petrutz lost it in the hazy sky, resulting in a two-run triple.

Right-hander Ethan Bell wrapped up the game for South Bend on the mound, striking out a man to cut off Peoria's eighth inning rally before spinning a scoreless ninth.

The Cubs and Chiefs will finish their three-game series with a rubber match at 2:05 PM on Sunday, July 19. While the Cubs have not yet listed their starting pitcher, Peoria is scheduled to throw right-hander Tanner Franklin.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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