South Bend Scores 10, Evens Series with Chiefs

Published on July 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN - A steady stream of South Bend runs buried the Chiefs (41-47, 9-13) in a 10-4 defeat on Saturday night at Four Winds Field, setting up a Sunday afternoon rubber match.

Jack Martinez made his High-A debut for the Chiefs on the mound and faced early adversity after a 1-2-3 first inning. South Bend opened the scoring in the second, as Jose Escobar doubled and then scored on a sacrifice fly.

In the third, the Cubs pushed in three runs on two hits and an error, pushing the deficit to 4-0.

Peoria managed base runners in all four innings against South Bend starter Alfredo Romero but couldn't score.

Michael Hallquist socked a two-run home run in the fourth to make it 6-0 Cubs.

With Ty Van Dyke on the mound, the Chiefs fell victim to bad luck in the sixth. Angel Cepeda started the frame with a double that landed just past a diving Luis Pino in left field. Hallquist scored him on a sac fly to make it 7-0. Logan Poteet kept the inning going with a softly hit floater down the first base line that turned into a double. Christian Olivo followed with a bloop double of his own down the right field line, scoring Poteet to make it 8-0.

The Chiefs tightened things up with an eighth inning rally.

With the bases loaded, Jalin Flores worked a walk to break up the shutout. Michael Dattalo poked a two-RBI single to right field to make it 8-3, and Ian Petrutz brought Peoria back within four with an RBI knock of his own.

South Bend tabbed Ethan Bell, who ended the rally with a strikeout of Sammy Hernandez. He eventually earned a save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Cubs got two of those runs back in the bottom of the eighth. With runners on first and second and two outs, Olivo sent a fly ball to center. Underneath a smoky sky, Petrutz lost the ball in center, resulting in a two-RBI triple.

Peoria will play for a series win on Sunday, sending Tanner Franklin to the mound for a 1:05 pm CT first pitch. Chiefs fans can tune into the hometown audio broadcast for free online at PeoriaChiefs.com.

The Chiefs return to Dozer Park to begin a six-game series with West Michigan on Tuesday night at 6:35pm. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.