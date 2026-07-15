Chiefs Announce the Return of the Golden Baseball Initiative

Published on July 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, with the help of local police departments around Central Illinois, have announced the return of a longtime community initiative: the Golden Baseball.

Inspired by longtime Chiefs owner Pete Vonachen's belief that "there's nothing like the smile on a kid's face when you give them a ball," the initiative will distribute over 1,000 golden baseballs, redeemable for two free tickets to a Chiefs game, to children across Central Illinois through local police officers.

Officers will keep baseballs on hand while on duty and will give them to kids after seeing acts of kindness in the community.

Kids can show the golden baseball at the Dozer Park box office to receive two free tickets to an August or September Chiefs' home game. Plus, they get to keep the ball.

"The Golden Baseball program took a hiatus last season, and we're so excited to bring it back," Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott said. "Impacting our community beyond the walls of Dozer Park is one of the most important things we do and encouraging goodwill through the game of baseball contributes to that mission."

The baseballs are sponsored by the Peoria County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Chris Watkins.

"Our local law enforcement are committed to building positive relationships with the young people in our community, and the Golden Baseball program is a great way to do that," Sheriff Watkins said. "Recognizing kids for making good choices and rewarding them with a fun experience at a Peoria Chiefs game sends a powerful message that good character matters. We're grateful to partner with the Chiefs to help celebrate our local youth."

The Chiefs return to Dozer Park for a six-game series with West Michigan July 21-26 and boast 18 home games in August and September. To view the full schedule, buy tickets and to view the promotional schedule, fans can visit PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 15, 2026

Chiefs Announce the Return of the Golden Baseball Initiative - Peoria Chiefs

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