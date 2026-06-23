Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 l Game # 69 (3)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (3-0, 27-40) at Dayton Dragons (1-1, 40-28)

RH Zack Lee (2-2, 3.95) vs. RH Ty Floyd (0-1, 5.68)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 8, West Michigan 4 (all previous games at WM).

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07.

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached. For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton at Peoria, postponed, rain. The game will not be rescheduled.

Last Series: at Peoria (June 16-20): Dayton 4, Peoria 1. The Dragons outscored Peoria 36-13. Dayton team stats in the series: .245 batting avg. (.196 with runners in scoring position); 14 HR, 6 SB, 2.70 ERA, 3 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have won nine of their last 11 games, outscoring their opponents 97-35 in those 11 G. They are 27-14 since May 5.

The Dragons have notched their third First Half division championship in franchise history, joining the 2001 and '07 Dragons teams. They also earned a First Half playoff berth in 2017 by finishing in second place (playoff formats prior to 2021 awarded playoff berths for second place).

The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

As they won eight of their last nine games to close the first half and win the division title by one game, the Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games.

The Dragons have hit 90 HR in 68 G, on pace to finish the year with 173 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have hit 20 home runs over their last six games and 32 over their last 11 games. Amazingly, the Dragons have hit grand slams in four of their last eight games.

The Dragons have scored 411 runs, on pace to finish the year with 792 (club record is 730 in 2000).

-- Carter Graham broke the Dragons club record for highest batting average in a First Half season at .330. Graham has also broken the club record for most grand slam home runs in a season with three. For the year, Graham has three 2-homer games and five games with at least 5 RBI. He tied the club record on May 28 for most RBI in a game with 8 (a record that was also tied on June 18 (Game 2) by Jacob Friend. Graham has four 4-hit games in 2026.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham in 44 G leads the MWL in RBI (50-12 more than any other player), extra base hits (26), and hits (55). Since 5/1, he is batting .340 (4th in MWL), 14 HR (2nd in MWL), 1.144 OPS (2nd in MWL).

MWL Leading Dragons: Carlos Sanchez leads the MWL in hits...Carter Graham is tied for first in RBI...Graham and Alfredo Duno are tied for second in home runs. Reds Organization Leading Dragons: Graham leads the Reds org in RBI, OPS, and On-Base percentage...Jacob Friend leads the org in slugging percentage...Carlos Sanchez leads in runs scored.

--Jacob Friend is the Dragons Batter of the Week (week of June 16-21). In 5 games, Friend batted .333 with 2 home runs, 9 RBI, 3 stolen bases with an OPS of 1.2763. Kyle McCoy is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He fired six scoreless innings in his only appearance of the week.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 20 G is batting .346 (27 for 78) with 10 HR and 32 RBI. He has 6 HR in his last 11 G.

Peyton Stovall in his last 16 G is batting .340 with 5 HR, 5 2B, 2 3B, and 16 RBI with an OPS of 1.205.

Kien Vu in his last 23 G is batting .333 with 6 HR, 5 2B, 4 3B, 16 BB, and 6 HBP and an OPS of 1.174.

Alfredo Duno in his last 37 games is batting .290, 13 HR, 9 2B, 32 RBI, 1.019 OPS.

Alfredo Alcantara over his last 10 G is batting .324, 5 HR, 3 2B, 12 RBI, 1.116 OPS.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 12 G is batting .286, 3 HR, after going 2 for his previous 45. Prior to that, he hit .350 (35 for 100) over the previous 26 G.

Jacob Friend in his last 7 G is batting .381, 3 HR, 2 2B, 12 RBI, 8 BB. Between Dayton and Daytona, Friend has 14 HR (5 th in Reds org), 49 RBI (3 rd in org.).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, June 24 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Ben Jacobs (1-0, 3.60) at Dayton RH David Lorduy (0-0, 4.32)

Thursday, June 25 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Lucas Elissalt (1-4, 4.74) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-3, 9.64)

Friday, June 26 (7:05 pm): West Michigan LH Jake Miller (0-0, 2.25) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (3-2, 5.28) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 27 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Charlie Christensen (2-1, 2.55 w/Lakeland) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (3-1, 3.16)

Sunday, June 28 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (1-5, 5.98) at Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.16) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.