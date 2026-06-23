Gianna Gaipa's Home Run for Life

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







If there is one word that defines Gianna, it is strong.

Everything she has faced, she has handled with courage beyond her years. Gianna is silly and full of personality. She loves to dance and sing and brings joy wherever she goes. But above all, she is strong.

Gianna was diagnosed in November 2023 with Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM), a rare autoimmune disease that affects the muscles and skin. Her journey began with what looked like eczema on her face. When treatments did not improve the rash, she began experiencing leg pain that quickly progressed to the point where she could no longer walk.

Because JDM is difficult to diagnose, Gianna underwent extensive testing, which she handled with incredible bravery. Her family spent a week at Riley Children's Hospital before beginning IVIG treatments. She received three straight days of infusions and then began a long-term treatment plan.

Much of her ongoing care has taken place at Beacon Children's Hospital, where the infusion team has made a lasting impact. From nurses who go above and beyond to volunteers who play games and the Ronald McDonald cart staff who bring small moments of joy, the care extends far beyond medicine. Even on long infusion days, Gianna looks forward to seeing her team.

Over the past few years, Gianna's progress has been remarkable. She has come off high-dose steroids and no longer needs methotrexate injections. Her infusion schedule has been reduced from every four weeks to every eight weeks, and she now takes just one pill and a vitamin as her doctors evaluate whether she will enter remission.

Looking back at how sick she once was makes her growth even more meaningful. Through it all, she rarely complained and faced each step with strength and resilience.

In the coming weeks, Gianna will experience a moment her family is eagerly anticipating as she participates in Home Run for Life. Stepping onto the field and rounding the bases will be a joyful celebration of her perseverance and progress. It's a chance for Gianna to be recognized for her strength and to feel the community cheering her on.

Gianna's family cannot say enough about the care at Beacon Children's Hospital. The compassion, consistency, and dedication of the staff have made an incredibly challenging journey feel supported every step of the way.

Gianna's story is one of perseverance, progress, and unwavering strength.

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids! To make a donation, please click here.

Home Run for Life 2026 Dates (click each date to purchase tickets).

Friday, June 26 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 25 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 7 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 4 - 7:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2026

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