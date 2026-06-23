Lake County Captains Roster Update

Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







The Cleveland Guardians Player Development System announced the following Lake County Captains roster transactions today, which are reflected in the attached document.

- 6/23: RHP Will McCausland promoted to Lake County from Single-A Hill City Howlers.

- 6/23: RHP Jacob Zibin promoted to Lake County from Single-A Hill City Howlers.

- 6/23: 1B Anthony Martinez promoted to Lake County from Single-A Hill City Howlers.

- 6/23: Captains sent RHP Josh Harlow (60-day injured list) on a rehab assignment to ACL Guardians.

Jersey numbers for McCausland, Zibin, and Martinez are still TBD.

McCausland, 22, made 12 appearances (6 starts) for Hill City this season, going 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts to 20 walks in 50.2 innings pitched. The right-hander was selected by the Guardians in the 7th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Ole Miss.

Zibin, 21, The right-hander made 12 starts for Hill City this season, recording a 5.12 ERA and 57 strikeouts to 20 walks in just 44 innings pitched. At the time of his promotion, his 11.66 K/9 ranks 2nd among Carolina League pitchers with 44+ innings pitched this year. The right-hander was selected by the Guardians in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of TNXL Academy (FL).

Martinez, 22, batted .284 with 42 H, 7 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 31 BB to 26 K, a .418 OBP, a.507 SLG, and a .925 OPS in 44 G for Hill City this season, earning Carolina League Player of the Week honors twice (4/26 & 6/14). The left-handed hitter was selected by the Guardians in the 8th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of UC Irvine.

Harlow, 25, is currently on the 60-day injured list (R hip surgery) and has yet to appear in a game this season. The right-hander went 6-4 with a 4.44 ERA, 4 holds, 1 save, and 55 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched across 36 relief appearances for Lake County last year.

The Captains' roster currently has 30 active players and 5 inactive players (1 on the 7-day IL & 4 on the 60-day IL).







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