Fort Wayne Fires 18th One-Hitter in Franchise History in Series Opening Win
Published on June 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps fired the 18th one-hitter in franchise history in Tuesday night's 6-2 win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).
Right-hander Matthew Watson got his first professional win for Fort Wayne (30-40, 3-1). Watson went six innings, a career high, and allowed the lone hit of the evening. The 24-year-old has gone five innings or more in five of his last six starts and tossed the TinCaps' third consecutive quality start in the win. Righty Will Varmette worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning before passing the baton to Braian Salazar, who got the final six outs. The last one-hitter tossed by Fort Wayne came on June 21, 2025, against the Dayton Dragons.
The TinCaps scored four runs on six hits in the sixth inning, sending all nine batters to the plate. Designated hitter Kavares Tears (No. 26 Padres prospect) capped off the scoring with a two-run single. First baseman Kerrington Cross reached base all five times in his High-A debut, going 2-for-2 with a pair of base hits and three walks.
Lake County (38-29, 1-2) got their lone hit of the night from Jace LaViolette (No. 6 Guardians prospect). The 2025 first-round pick launched his 11th home run of the season to lead off the fourth inning.
Next Game: Tuesday, June 23 @ Lake County (11:05 a.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Winyer Chourio
- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Jacob Zibin
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